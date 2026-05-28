/Kim Soo Hyun scandal: HoverLab CEO Kim Se-ui arrested for spreading false claims about actor's relationship with late Kim Sae Ron

The controversy surrounding South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun has taken a major turn after the Korean authorities reportedly arrested a YouTuber accused of spreading fabricated claims about the actor's alleged relationship with late actress Kim Sae Ron. The case which sparked intense public debate and backlash against the actor over the past year is now seeing a major shift as police reportedly dismissed several key allegations linked to the scandal.

YouTuber fabricating claims against Kim Soo Hyun arrested

YouTuber Kim Se Ui, who runs the popular channel HoverLab, had claimed that he used AI and manipulated material to defame actor Kim Soo Hyun. Police and prosecutors have reportedly alleged that Kim Se Ui has falsely claimed the actor dated the late actress Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor. Kim Soo Hyun has denied the allegation, which triggered a major scandal and disrupted his career.

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As per the report of Star, the agency of Kim Soo Hyun stated, "The truth is being confirmed through legal process and thorough investigation." Later, the Seoul Central District Court issued an arrest warrant for Kim Sei Ui, Kim Soo-hyun’s agency, Gold Medallist, said yesterday that the ruling showed the allegations and evidence presented against him were false.

Kim Se Ui is facing allegations, including defamation, for spreading false claims on YouTube and other platforms that the South Korean actor had a relationship with Sae Ron while she was a minor. In addition, YouTube has also been accused of using artificial intelligence to manipulate Kim Sae Ron's voice in content intended to defame the actor.

All about the case involving Kim Soo Hyun

The scandal originally broke out in 2025 following the tragic passing of Kim Sae Ron. HoverLab broadcasted claims that the two actors had a relationship while she was underage, sparking massive online backlash and severely disrupting Kim Soo Hyun's acting career.

In response, Kim Soo Hyun had held a press conference where he acknowledged dating the actress but firmly stated that their relationship only occurred when she was an adult. He filed criminal complaints against both HoverLab and Kim Sae Ron's family for defamation, false accusations, and stalking. Kim Soo Hyun and his agency, Gold Medallist, filed criminal complaints and a 12 billion KRW damages lawsuit against the YouTube operator and Kim Sae-ron’s bereaved family for spreading false accusations.

The scandal severely damaged Kim’s previously flawless, A-list standing. Major luxury brands, including Prada, and cosmetics lines terminated his advertising endorsements, and his upcoming Disney+ series Knock-Off was indefinitely suspended.

About Kim Soo Hyun

Kim Soo Hyun is one of South Korea's most celebrated actors. He made his debut in 2007 but had his breakthrough role in 2011 with the musical drama Dream High. He soon became a household name across Asia by being part of high-rated projects.