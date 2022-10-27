After Adidas split, Kanye West shows up at the Skechers office, escorted out of building

A day after Adidas ended its multi-million deal with Kanye West over his anti-Semitic comments, he showed up uninvited at the footware maker Skechers' office in Los Angeles, California, presumably in hope of a new deal.



The 'Gold Digger' rapper was escorted out of the building after having a brief conversation with two officials, the organisation said in a statement.



It said the rapper, who now goes by the name Ye, arrived at their office building ''unannounced and without invitation."



The shoe company also stated that Ye was ''engaged in unauthorised filming."



"Two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation,'' the statement reads.



Condemning his comments against the Jewish community in the statement further, the company made it clear that they have no intention of working with West.



"Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West. We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech. The company would like to again stress that West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices.''



Adidas on Tuesday officially announced it is cutting ties with West with immediate effect, and is ready to take a $246.5 million hit to its net income in the current fiscal year.



"Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism or any other sort of hate speech. "Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect, and fairness," the German sportswear company added.

Kanye has been in the news for a while now for his controversies - first for wearing a White Lives Matter t-shirt at Paris Fashion Week, then for his public feud with Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, and most recently for his anti-Semitic tweets.

West had tweeted that he was going "death con 3 on Jewish people".