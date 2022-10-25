Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez refuses to work for Kanye West: Report

Hollywood star Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez has reportedly refused to work with Kanye West over his anti-Semitic comments. According to reports, West had hired Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez to handle his business matters last week, however, it seems that the two are no longer working together.

According to TMZ, Kanye didn't want to take a U-turn on his anti-Semitic remarks and Camille wasn't happy about it. She reportedly informed her law firm that she would not work with Kanye if he didn't take his controversial tweets down.

Camille’s law firm, however, still wanted to work with Kanye on a condition that he publicly retract his anti-Semitic words. And, they had asked him to do the same. The report further states that Kanye refused to do so and fired the firm himself.

Over the last few days, several companies have cut ties with the rapper after his anti-Semitic tweets. Balenciaga is one of those brands.

Speaking to TMZ about Balenciaga's move, Kanye previously said, “I ain’t losing no money… The day I was taken off the Balenciaga site, was one of the most freeing days.”

The rapper added that people are merely cutting ties with him to "mute him" and that they are doing so to simply "score points".

Defending his anti-Semitic's comments, he told TMZ, "I want to talk about the Jewish comment, it’s actually proven the exact point that I made."

"They never expected someone to have the platform. It’s not that anyone is afraid, they’re afraid of us not being afraid anymore. They can’t use all the tactics. I’m talking about my life has been threatened for having a political opinion. To wear the wrong colour hat or the audacity of me as a black man to have a White Lives Matter T-shirt. I’ve seen white people wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts. it’s pretty one-sided if you think about it," he continued.