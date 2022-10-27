Madame Tussauds removes Kanye West's wax statue over anti-Semitic comments

Kanye West has been facing a lot of criticism for his anti-Semitic comments. Due to his controversial remarks, many renowned brands like Adidas and Balenciaga have severed all their business deals with the singer, and now Madame Tussauds has announced that they have removed Kanye's wax statue as well.



The renowned Madame Tussauds museum has shifted Kanye's figure to an archive. In a statement, a spokeswoman confirmed that Kanye's wax statue has been retired.



"Ye's" (Kanye West’s) figure has been retired from the attraction floor to our archive,'' a spokeswoman told the PA news agency.



"Each profile earns their place at Madame Tussauds London, and we listen to our guests and the public on who they expect to see at the attraction."

Kanye's figure was installed in the museum in 2015 alongside the statue of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.



This comes after West lost his billionaire tag after Adidas ended its multi-million Yeezy deal following his controversial comments against the Jewish community and wearing a 'White Lives Matter' shirt at Paris Fashion Week.



The German sportswear brand issued a statement announcing the termination of its partnership with the rapper.



"Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism or any other sort of hate speech. "Ye's recent comments and actions have been

unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect, and fairness," the company added.



On Wednesday, West showed up uninvited at the footwear maker Skechers' office in Los Angeles, California, presumably in hope of a new deal.



The 'Gold Digger' rapper was escorted out of the building after having a brief conversation with two officials, the organisation said in a statement. Read the full story here.