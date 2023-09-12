Aerosmith postpones shows after frontman Steven Tyler suffers vocal cord damage

Rock music fans around the world received unfortunate news on Monday as legendary rock band Aerosmith announced the postponement of several dates on their highly anticipated "Peace Out" farewell tour. Frontman Steven Tyler, the iconic voice behind classics like "Dream On" and "Walk This Way," suffered vocal cord damage during a recent performance, leaving the band with no choice but to reschedule six upcoming shows.

In an Instagram post that garnered thousands of comments and messages of support from fans, Tyler, 75, expressed his heartfelt disappointment, saying, "I'm heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor's orders not to sing for the next thirty days. I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday's show that led to subsequent bleeding. We'll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve."

The farewell tour, which kicked off on September 2 with a high-energy, two-hour set in Philadelphia, was off to a roaring start. Fans from across the globe had eagerly anticipated the opportunity to witness Aerosmith's final tour, spanning 40 dates. However, the setback has forced the band to temporarily halt their journey towards retirement.

Last Saturday's show on New York's Long Island was where the unfortunate incident occurred, leaving both fans and band members shocked and disappointed. The tour had promised an electrifying experience, showcasing the band's extensive catalogue of hits over their illustrious five-decade career.

The tour was originally slated to include a momentous stop in the band's hometown of Boston on New Year's Eve, culminating in the final show scheduled for January 26 in Montreal. However, with Tyler's health as the utmost priority, Aerosmith has had to make some necessary adjustments to its tour calendar.

The newly announced rescheduled dates are as follows:

January 29: Detroit

February 14: Chicago

February 17: Washington D.C.

February 21: Toronto

February 26: Raleigh, North Carolina

February 29: Cleveland

WATCH WION LIVE HERE