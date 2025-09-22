/Adhira first look revealed: Kalyan Dasari and SJ Suryah lead Sharan Koppisetty’s big-budget superhero film

The much-anticipated first look of Adhira, the next big entry in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), has been unveiled, sending fans into a frenzy. The poster introduces Kalyan Dasari, son of veteran producer DVV Danayya, making his acting debut as the titular superhero, while acclaimed actor-filmmaker SJ Suryah plays the role of a formidable villain.

A visual powerhouse

The poster sets the tone for an epic showdown, with a fiery volcanic eruption, storm clouds, and lightning crackling through the sky. Kalyan Dasari appears in a striking armoured suit, embodying raw determination, while SJ Suryah dons a menacing horned headgear and tribal armour, exuding an aura of unstoppable darkness. The imagery suggests a battle between destruction and hope, laying the foundation for a gripping cinematic spectacle.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Makers behind Adhira

Adhira is directed by Sharan Koppisetty and produced by Riwaz Ramesh Duggal under RKD Studios, with Prasanth Varma serving as the creative force behind the film. Music is composed by Sricharan Pakala, while Shivendra handles cinematography. The project has reportedly been in development since 2022, and the team describes it as one of the most ambitious ventures in the PVCU so far.

Mythology meets superpowers

In Adhira, the superhero is said to wield powers inspired by mythological energy sources, with abilities resembling the Vajra, the divine weapon of Indra, the god of thunder. This mythology-meets-modern-fantasy approach strengthens the PVCU’s vision of combining Indian heritage with contemporary superhero storytelling.

Fans reaction

Following the poster release, fans flooded social media with excitement. One user comments “Woah! Epic for sure.” Another wrote, “SJ Suryah is going to be killer.” Many also praised the bold design of the poster, calling it a "game-changer" for Telugu cinema’s superhero genre.

Building on HanuMan’s success

The Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe gained momentum earlier with the success of HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja, which impressed audiences with its blend of mythology and superhero action. With Mirai already making waves and Adhira on the horizon, the franchise is believed to be shaping up to be a benchmark for Indian superhero storytelling.

Though the release date of Adhira is yet to be revealed, the first look has made it clear that audiences can expect an electrifying clash between good and evil.