Another Friday another big release! This week we have Ram Charan's Game Changer.

Directed by ace-director Shanker, the movie marks his first Telugu feature. Apart from Charan, the political drama also features Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram, and Sunil.

Ram Charan's Game Changer

One of the first and big releases of this year, Game Changer has been dominating the headlines for a while now. Directed by Shankar, the Telugu movie is a masala entertainer, packed with action, drama and romance.

In the movie, Charan plays a double role of a father and son. He has played the role of Ram Nandan, an IAS officer who fights corrupt politicians as well as Appanna, Ram's father. Advani plays Deepika, Ram's wife. Meanwhile, Suryah is the antagonist Bobbili Mopidevi, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Social media reaction

The action drama that has been creating quite a buzz on social media has been released in the theatres, and the first reactions from the audience and critics are out.

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan wrote that Shankar has made a a comeback with remarkable film that blends engaging storytelling.

In a post shared on X, Vijayabalan wrote, ''Shankar has given a comeback with a remarkable film that blends engaging storytelling, stellar performances, and top-notch technical elements to create an immersive cinematic experience. He masterfully handled the transitions between lighthearted moments and intense drama, keeping us engaged. Ram Charan's fantastic performance with a nuanced portrayal of the character brings both intensity and strength to the role. S J Suryah was outstanding. ''

Game Changer is a cinematic masterpiece that effortlessly blends action and drama. @AlwaysRamCharan delivers as the protagonist, showcasing an incredible range of emotions and intensity. — Revanth Nandan Saaho (@_oneirophrenia) January 9, 2025

However, the movie has garnered mixed reviews from the audience, who had watched the movie.

One user wrote, ''Just watched Game Changer Movie

Good Film with all commercial elements 🔥🔥Good film from Sankar and Ram Charan is the minus for the film.''

Game Changer is a waste of time for Ram Charan which will never come back! What a horrible piece of cinema this is, terribly inconsistent and cringe pro max!@shankarshanmugh exit please🙏 — Charlie Harper 🇮🇳 (@suryatej_borra) January 9, 2025

While another user wrote, ''Game Changer is a waste of time for Ram Charan which will never come back! What a horrible piece of cinema this is, terribly inconsistent and cringe pro max!''

Irrespective of the movie talk, Appanna character remains one of the best roles in Ram Charan’s career. He did his best to establish the characters and involve in them. But end of the day Shankar’s mark seems missing 😕#GameChanagerReview



Positives:

- Appanna plot

- Ram… — Baddam Bhaskar (@valasapakshi) January 10, 2025

Where is Logic ?? Where is Physics ?? 🤕 #GameChanagerReview



Bollywood making movie only for bandra and juhu.



Meanwhile South movie makers - 🤣 pic.twitter.com/HfknbqU05g — Hamza 💫 (@sheikhhere_64) January 10, 2025