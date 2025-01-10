Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer is the latest to fall prey to online piracy on the day of its release. The film was released in theatres across the country on January 10, 2025 but within hours of its theatrical release, it was leaked online. The pirated version of the film is reportedly available online.

Game Changer’s unauthorized copies are allegedly being circulating on piracy sites such as Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, and Telegram.

Fans review Game Changer

The film is 2025's first big release and has been garnering immense buzz on social media. Early reactions from those who have watched the early morning shows have been mixed.



While a few are happy with Ram Charan’s performance in the film, a few called it ‘predictable’.

A fan shared reviewed the film on X and wrote, “#GameChanger is a crisp, fast-paced, & heartfelt entertainer. It boldly delves into themes of power dynamics & their ties to systemic injustices. The intense confrontations between #RamCharan & Suryah are the film’s highlight, delivering solid & compelling moments.”

A few also shared that the ‘movie gets better after the first 45 minutes.’ “The movie definitely gets better after the first 45 minutes, and the last 30 minutes before the interval are very good, even though we can guess what’s going to happen next. Technical excellence on display! @shankarshanmugh never disappoints in grandeur. The action scenes, cinematography, and visuals are next-level!,” shared a user on X.



“Game Changer is a true testament to Shankar’s brilliance as a filmmaker, marking a powerful comeback that fans have been eagerly waiting for,” reacted another fan.

Game Changer features Ram Charan in a dual role as a political leader named Appanna and an IAS officer named Ram Nandan. The film's release is significant for the actor as it is the actor’s first film as a solo lead in six years. It also stars Vennela Kishore, Naveen Chandra, Samuthirakani, Srikanth, Prakash Raj, Sunil, and Jayaram.

