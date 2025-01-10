The Countdown Begins! The trailer for Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is out now and it will surely take you back to your childhood days.

The much-anticipated trailer of Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama was unveiled today, sparking excitement among fans and cinephiles alike. A retelling of India’s most beloved story, the film is a visual masterpiece based on Valmiki’s Ramayana.

The trailer release comes ahead of the movie's release in Indian theatres.

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama trailer

The trailer showcases breathtaking visuals and epic battle sequences, transporting viewers to Ayodhya, the birthplace of Prince Rama; Mithila, where he weds Sita; The forest of Panchavati, where Prince Rama spent his exile with Sita & Lakshman and Lanka, the battleground of the legendary clash between Lord Rama and King Ravana, all brought to life in beautifully rendered Japanese anime style.

Conceived by Yugo Sako & Directed by Koichi Sasaki and Ram Mohan, the film is a rare Indo-Japanese collaboration that involved over 450 artists using nearly 100,000 hand-drawn cells. The result is a visual masterpiece that blends Japanese artistic finesse with India’s timeless tradition of storytelling.





"This film is a tribute to one of the greatest stories ever told," said Moksha Modgill, CEO of Geek Pictures India, in an official statement. "For so many of us in India, the film has been a memorable part of our childhood, and bringing it to cinemas now for a theatrical release is a beautiful revival of a cult favourite. I'm excited for the new generation to experience this film together with families and children on January 24th!"

Adding his perspective, Arjun Aggarwal, Producer of the new versions film, shared, "Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is more than a cinematic experience—it is a celebration of Indian heritage. As someone who grew up watching this film, it shaped my love for storytelling and Indian culture. Today, I am proud to be part of its revival. This film transcends age, geography, and generations, and I cannot wait for audiences to rediscover its magic in theaters.”

The film is set to release in 4k for the first time in theatres across India on January 24, 2025 and will be theatrically distributed in the country by Geek Pictures India, AA Films and Excel Entertainment.