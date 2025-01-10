Advertisment

Rashmika Mandanna has reportedly sustained an injury during her gym session. Due to an unfortunate incident, the Pushpa 2 actor has been forced to put a temporary pause on her work schedule including shooting of her highly anticipated upcoming projects.

As per the reports, the actress has been advised to take a brief rest to ensure a complete recovery before returning to her packed schedule.

While Rashmika’s injury has caused concern among her fans, updates reconfirm that she is on the path to recovery and will be back in action soon.

A source close to Mandanna shared, “Rashmika recently sustained an injury in the gym and has been recovering well by resting it. However, this has caused a temporary halt to the filming of her upcoming projects. Nevertheless, she’s already feeling much better and will resume work on sets very soon!”

No official statement has been shared by the actor's team yet.

Rashmika's work front

Rashmika is on cloud nine when it comes to her career. She has delivered a string of hits, including her recent hit Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Allu Arjun's movie has become one of the highest-grossing movies in Indian cinema, earning Rs 1831 crore worldwide. In the movie, the actress plays the pivotal role of Srivalli, Pushpa Raj's wife.

The next project that the actress is currently working on is Salman Khan's Sikandar. The movie will hit the theatres in Eid 2025. She's also set to begin filming for Thama co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana.