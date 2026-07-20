/2026 FIFA World Cup final: IShowSpeed backstage meeting with BTS goes viral | Watch

FIFA World Cup final 2026 saw several memorable moments that took over the internet, but one of the most-talked-about off-field moments was when popular YouTuber IShowSpeed met BTS backstage. The streamer attended the Spain vs Argentina clash at MetLife Stadium on Sunday and was seen celebrating the chance to interact with the seven-member K-pop group following their halftime performance.

IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., was also seen cheering for BTS when the group took the stage for the tournament's first-ever World Cup final halftime show. Clips circulating on social media showed him jumping from his seat and dancing as the group performed their hit, Dynamite.

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IShowSpeed's backstage meeting with BTS

Several videos of the moment went viral online, and the YouTuber himself shared the clip of the meeting. As soon as he spotted the group, he rushed over with excitement and greeted each member with hugs and handshakes.

During the interaction, he also expressed his admiration for BTS, saying, "Big fan, bro!" He also did his signature backflips, leaving the members laughing and cheering.

Also Read: All the celebrities spotted at the FIFA World Cup 2026 final

Then he posed with RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook for a group photograph.

Internet reactions

The videos quickly gained attention online, with both BTS ARMY and IShowSpeed's fans resharing the photo of the meeting. One user wrote, "It is an honour to see you guys together. Love you all." Another said, "Seeing Ishowspeed and bts together is a dream come true for me." "Visuals representing of me if i ever get to meet bts," said another comment. "What a time to be alive and witness this," wrote one.

Halftime show

FIFA 2026 created history by introducing its first-ever World Cup final halftime show. Curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in support of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, the performance saw Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber and BTS perform. Burna Boy, Coldplay, Gustavo Dudamel, the PS22 Chorus, Sesame Street characters and The Muppets also joined the celebration.