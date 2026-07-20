/FIFA 2026: Mohanlal soaks in World Cup final match, shares glimpse from New York stadium

The FIFA World Cup 2026 finale brought together football fans and celebrities from across the globe, and among those soaking in the action was veteran actor Mohanlal. The Malayalam star attended the final between Spain and Argentina in New York, sharing a video from inside the packed stadium.

Mohanlal shares glimpse from New York Stadium

Taking to his Instagram account, Mohanlal shared a glimpse of the electric pre-match atmosphere from inside the stadium before Spain sealed a 1-0 win to become world champions. “Relax and enjoy the match,” he said, avoiding pre-match predictions. The actor, in his Instagram post, wrote, "The stadium is buzzing. Can’t wait for kickoff. #FIFAWorldCup."

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The actor's post quickly caught the attention of fans, many of whom were thrilled to see him witnessing one of the biggest sporting events of the year. His video highlighted the vibrant pre-match atmosphere, with cheering crowds, dazzling lights and the anticipation building before kick-off.

What's next for Mohanlal?

On the work front, Mohanlal will next be seen in Athimanoharam, one of the highly anticipated Malayalam movies. Apart from Mohanlal, the film will also star Meera Jasmine.

This upcoming project marks the reunion of the duo, director Tharun Moorthy and Mohanlal, following the blockbuster of 2025 film Thudarum. It is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on December 24, 2026, as a major Christmas release.

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