/Kireedam in 4K: Introducing a Mohanlal classic to Gen Z and Gen Alpha. Will they like it?

As one of the films that cemented his status as Malayalam cinema's superstar, Kireedam was peak Mohanlal. As the classic film from the southern Indian state of Kerala is being re-released in 4K this week, nostalgia must be flooding back for many who were young when the original film released in 1989. Kireedam , which means the crown in Malayalam, is not a feel-good movie on the lines of many other Mohanlal films of the 1980s and 1990s. It is akin to a Greek tragedy. The re-release is one of many for classic Malayalam films, which appears to be an attempt to introduce the new generations of movie buffs to an earlier era, when story-driven films ruled the industry.

What is the storyline of Kireedam?

Kireedam narrates the trials and tribulations of a Kerala youth, Sethumadhavan, played by Mohanlal, who, while awaiting clearance in the recruitment process to become a police officer like his father, Achuthan Nair, played by the late legendary actor Thilakan, ends up on the wrong side of the law. While trying to protect his father, he ends up fighting local goondas led by Keerikadan Jose, a memorable role played by Mohan Raj. His spiral into darkness progresses from small tussles to a climactic fight sequence, one of the most iconic in Mohanlal's filmography. The sequence of events leads to the estrangement of father and son, with the mother feeling the pain of both. At one point, Achuthan Nair tells his fellow police officers to kill his jailed son in a moment of hopelessness and desperation. The story builds tragedy upon tragedy, yet it appealed to both the masses and the classes of moviegoers at the time.

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What made Kireedam so successful?

Much of the credit for Kireedam becoming a superhit should go to one of the strongest writer-director duos of that era: director Sibi Malayil and the late screenwriter A. K. Lohithadas. The film's storyline is realistic, while the dialogue blends occasional comedy through characters played by the legendary Jagathy Sreekumar, and Jagadeesh. The film explores middle-class family dynamics, hopes and aspirations, and the romantic life of an ordinary Kerala youth. It was made at a time when the state was still grappling with issues such as unemployment. It was also made in the more innocent era of pre-liberalisation and pre-globalisation India, lending it an authenticity that still resonates today. A sequel to the film, Chenkol, did not perform as well as Kireedam, but it remains equally haunting, particularly in its portrayal of Sethu's transformation into a violent man as his attempts at redemption fail, and of his father's tragic decline, which ultimately leads him to become an unwilling facilitator of his own daughter's sexual exploitation.

Will the Kireedam re-release appeal to Gen Z and Gen Alpha?

The sense of alienation and misunderstanding experienced by Sethumadhavan is perhaps something that the new generation of young people might identify with. The storyline, along with the beautiful cinematography and songs featuring rich, emotional lyrics penned by the late Malayalam poet O. N. V. Kurup, are not merely part of film history but are regarded as cultural assets in Kerala. Back in the day, the character of Sethumadhavan became the archetype of how simple, honest people, wronged by circumstances, can be driven towards violence and crime. Perhaps these themes are universal to young people across generations. To that extent, it is not just the 4K picture quality or the Dolby Atmos sound that matters. It is about timelessness.

Kireedam 4K will be re-released on 10 July.