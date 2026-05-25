Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Entertainment
  • /Is Drishyam 3 heading towards Rs 150 Crore Club? Mohanlal thriller mints THIS much in 4 Days

Is Drishyam 3 heading towards Rs 150 Crore Club? Mohanlal thriller mints THIS much in 4 Days

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: May 25, 2026, 13:23 IST | Updated: May 25, 2026, 13:23 IST
Is Drishyam 3 heading towards Rs 150 Crore Club? Mohanlal thriller mints THIS much in 4 Days

Mohanlal in Drishyam 3 Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Drishyam 3, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, will soon enter the Rs 150 crore club. In three days the film had already crossed Rs 100 crore mark. Read to know how much the thriller earned on the fourth day. 

The third installment of Drishyam, helmed by Jeethu Joseph and featuring Mohanlal in the lead role is continuing its strong run at the box office. The thriller has been drawing impressive numbers within just four days of its release. Drishyam 3 has been pulling audiences in, with the suspense surrounding the film proving the franchise's lasting popularity among viewers. Let's delve in to know how much did it earned on the fourth day at the box office.

Drishyam 3 box office report

As per the report of Sacnilk, on day 4, Drishyam 3 collected a net of Rs 13.95 crore across 5270 shows.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

This brings the gross collection of India to Rs 63.34 crore, and the total net collection of India is Rs 54.55 crore.

While overseas, the thriller collected Rs 13 crore on day 4, taking its total overseas to Rs 78 crore and with this, the worldwide collection stands at Rs 141.34 crore.

Trending Stories

Mohanlal reveals about Drishyam's future

Mohanlal had revealed the plan about Drishyam during a trailer launch, when the actor mentioned that Georgekutty, his character, "is still not saved", suggesting that his battle to protect his family continues beyond the third chapter.

He said, "I have asked for Georgekutty to be saved multiple times, but he is still not saved. So you can expect a Drishyam 4 also. I have asked for Georgekutty to be saved multiple times, but he is still not saved. So you can expect a Drishyam 4 also." Producer Antony Perumbavoor has already considered the potential for a fifth film, discussing it even before the production of the fourth was finalised. Mohanlal's statements regarding Drishyam 4 and 5 suggest the franchise has further potential.

For the unversed, it is produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas, the film is a sequel to Drishyam 2 (2021) and the third installment in the Drishyam film series. Apart from Mohanlal, the film will also feature Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil, among others. The Hindi remake of the same name, directed by Abhishek Pathak, is scheduled to be released on October 2, 2026.

About the Author

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Share on twitter

Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

Trending Topics