/Is Drishyam 3 heading towards Rs 150 Crore Club? Mohanlal thriller mints THIS much in 4 Days

The third installment of Drishyam, helmed by Jeethu Joseph and featuring Mohanlal in the lead role is continuing its strong run at the box office. The thriller has been drawing impressive numbers within just four days of its release. Drishyam 3 has been pulling audiences in, with the suspense surrounding the film proving the franchise's lasting popularity among viewers. Let's delve in to know how much did it earned on the fourth day at the box office.

Drishyam 3 box office report

As per the report of Sacnilk, on day 4, Drishyam 3 collected a net of Rs 13.95 crore across 5270 shows.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

This brings the gross collection of India to Rs 63.34 crore, and the total net collection of India is Rs 54.55 crore.

While overseas, the thriller collected Rs 13 crore on day 4, taking its total overseas to Rs 78 crore and with this, the worldwide collection stands at Rs 141.34 crore.

Mohanlal reveals about Drishyam's future

Mohanlal had revealed the plan about Drishyam during a trailer launch, when the actor mentioned that Georgekutty, his character, "is still not saved", suggesting that his battle to protect his family continues beyond the third chapter.

He said, "I have asked for Georgekutty to be saved multiple times, but he is still not saved. So you can expect a Drishyam 4 also. I have asked for Georgekutty to be saved multiple times, but he is still not saved. So you can expect a Drishyam 4 also." Producer Antony Perumbavoor has already considered the potential for a fifth film, discussing it even before the production of the fourth was finalised. Mohanlal's statements regarding Drishyam 4 and 5 suggest the franchise has further potential.