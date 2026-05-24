/Drishyam 3 box office: Mohanlal’s thriller crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide in three days

The third installment of the iconic franchise, Drishyam, helmed by Jeethu Joseph and starring Mohanlal in the lead role, was released in cinemas on May 21. Ever since its release, the thriller has taken the global box office by storm. With packed houses in theatres, the film has reportedly zoomed past Rs 100 worldwide within three days.

Drishyam 3 box office report

As per the report of Sacnilk, on day 3, Drishyam 3 collected a net of Rs 13.70 crore across 5185 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 47.17 crore and total India net collections to Rs 40.60 crore so far. Overseas, the film collected Rs 25 crore on day 3, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 70 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 117.17 crore.

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The same report suggests that on day 1, Drishyam 3 (Malayalam) collected a net of Rs 15.85 crore across 5,506 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 18.37 crore and total India net collections to Rs 15.85 crore so far. Overseas, the film has grossed a total of Rs 25.00 crore in gross collections, pushing its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 43.37 crore.

On day 2, Drishyam 3 (Malayalam) collected a net of Rs 11.05 crore across 4,886 shows. This brings total Indian gross collections to Rs 31.18 crore and total Indian net collections to Rs 26.90 crore so far. Overseas, the film collected Rs 20 crore on day 2, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 45.00 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 76.18 crore.

Netizens' reaction to Drishyam 3

After the release of the film, netizens took to social media platforms to give their verdict. One user wrote, “I watched #drishyam1 in theatres too, but I never understood the climax twist dat body was hidden in the police station back then until I saw it again in tv with my grandmother.”

Another user wrote, "#Drishyam3 feels like an unnecessary sequel that doesn't really leave the impact expected from the franchise. Apart from a couple of well-executed scenes, the film struggles to keep the tension alive."

"#Drishyam3 opened with mixed reviews. This time it seems that writing is not the strongest part of the film. People are appreciating interval block and climax, but overall finding the pace and writing of the movie not as good as prevoius two parts", wrote the third user.

All about Drishyam 3

Helmed by Jeethu Joseph, the third and latest installment of the celebrated crime thriller franchise,

Drishyam 3 is directed by Jeethu Joseph and stars Mohanlal as the fiercely protective patriach Georgekutty.