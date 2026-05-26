/Did you know Mohanlal was not the first choice for Dhrishyam? THIS iconic actor was offered to play Georgekutty first

Can you imagine Drishyam without the legendary Mohanlal? The film franchise, whose third part was just released in cinemas worldwide recently, feels incomplete with the veteran Malayalam actor playing the role of Georgekutty. Interestingly, Mohanlal was not the first choice for the role. The role, in fact, was written for Mammootty.

Drishyam was first offered to Mammootty

Speaking in an earlier interview, director Jeethu Joseph explained that Mammootty was the first choice for the role of Georgekutty.

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"It wasn't that Mammootty didn't like the story of Drishyam. When I first narrated it, he was very happy and called it terrific. However, at that time, he had already committed to four or five films where he played a father and family man. Since he didn't want to do films of the same pattern back-to-back, he suggested that I either wait for one and a half to two years or proceed with someone else," a report in Media One quoted the director as saying.

As Mammootty said a ‘no’ to the project, it paved the way for Mohanlal, who stepped into the role and made Georgekutty iconic and Drishyam one of the most celebrated Indian films of all time.

Drishyam 3 Box Office

So far, Drishyam 3 has amassed gross collections of Rs 63.34 crore and total India net collections of Rs 54.55 crore. Trade pundits state the film is heading to earn Rs 70 crore at the box office.

Overseas, Drishyam 3 collected Rs 13 crore on Day 4, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 78 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 141.34 crore.