/Tamil Nadu CM To Attend Mega Event With Actor Mohanlal in Kerala

Kerala home minister Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday said chief minister C Joseph Vijay has accepted his invitation to visit Kerala and share the stage with actor Mohanlal at a major anti-drug awareness event. Chennithala met Vijay at secretariat to discuss about 'Operation Toofan'. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Chennithala said, "Our brand ambassador is Mohanlal. So Mohanlal and Vijay will be together in Kerala for a big function. Both of them acted in one film, 'Jilla'."