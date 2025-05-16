Published: May 16, 2025, 07:55 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 07:55 IST

Popular TV actress Dipika Kakar, best known for her playing Simar in Sasural Simar Ka has been diagnosed with a liver tumour. Her husband and actor Shoaib Ibrahim made this shocking revelation in his latest vlog.

In his latest vlog on YouTube channel, Shoaib shared a video titled 'Need Your Prayers', in which he said, "Dipika is not well. There is a serious stomach issue. When I was in Chandigarh, Dipika began having severe stomach ache, which was consistent for quite sometime. After a visit to doctor when she was prescribed some antibiotics and blood test. The report later indicated that she had an infection in her body".

He further said, "Our doctor asked us to come again and when we met him, he asked us to get a CT scan done and it showed that Deepika has a tumour on the left side of her liver, which is as big as tennis ball in size. This was very shocking for us". He also added that Dipika has been asked to get hospitalized for further tests in case the tumour is cancerous.

Soon after the vlog was posted, concerned fans flooded the comment section and wished for Dipika's speedy recovery. One user wrote, "She is pure soul...she will be better soon". Another user wrote, "She is kind hearted soul, sending love and strength her way". "God bless her", wrote the third user.

Apart from Sasural Simar Ka, Dipika Kakar's role as Sonakshi in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, made her a household name. She had also participated in the reality shows including Nach Baliye season 8, Bigg Boss 12, in which she emerged a winner.

Dipika Kakar tied the knot with her Sasural Simar Ka co-star Shoaib Ibrahim on February 22, 2018, in Bhopal. The couple welcomed their first child, a son Ruhaan in 2023. The actress was last seen in the cooking reality show Celebrity MasterChef, which she had to leave the show midway citing health issues.