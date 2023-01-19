First look of ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 and premiere date revealed!

Ted Lasso is coming back! Jason Sudeikis's superhit series is all set to return in spring 2023. On January 18, Apple TV shared some details about the anticipated season along with a first-look image featuring Ted (Jason) and Nathan (Nick Mohammad).

The makers haven't revealed the specific release date of season 3 yet.

In the photos released, Ted and Nate are standing against each other. Seems like the rivalry between the two will be the main plot of season 3.

The big announcement was made during Apple's presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour.

The co-creator of the Emmy-winning show, Bill Lawrence, and writer/star Brett Goldstein were also part of the event for their upcoming comedy series 'Shrinking.' However, when asked about Ted Lasso's season three, Lawrence said: "I’ve seen cuts, and it’s f**king amazing.'' reports Variety.

Sharing the first look from the show on Apple TV's Twitter handle, they wrote: ''Time to win the whole f***ing thing. Here’s your first look at #TedLasso Season 3, coming to Apple TV+ this spring.''

Time to win the whole f***ing thing.



Here’s your first look at #TedLasso Season 3, coming to Apple TV+ this Spring. pic.twitter.com/a7MvOk00HM — Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) January 18, 2023 ×

Meanwhile, there are also rumours spreading that season 3 will be the last season of the series due to the comments made by members of the show, In 2021, Sudeikis told Entertainment Weekly that he saw a three-season arc for the series but would potentially be open to making more, while the writer of the show, Goldstein, who plays the role of Roy Kent, told the Sunday Times that Season 3 was being written as a curtain call.

"We are writing it like that," he said before adding, "It was planned as three. Spoiler alert: everyone dies."

However, there is no confirmation on this yet.

The show revolves around an American college football coach who is hired to coach an English soccer team. The show debuted on a streaming platform in August 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic and was quick to become the audience's favourite, and all thanks go to folksy humour, and the poignant message the series gave among other things.

More information about the third season has been kept under wraps.



The first season of the critically acclaimed show made history by becoming the most nominated first-season comedy in the Emmy Awards. Out of 20, the series won four awards including, Best lead actor, Best Supporting Actor and Outstanding Comedy Series.