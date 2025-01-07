Former India batter Yuvraj Singh has thrown his weight behind senior batter Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli amid ongoing criticism. The duo is under a lot of heat for their batting performance after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) loss against Australia and 0-3 whitewash in home Test series against New Zealand prior to that.

“These people have played much more cricket than I have. I can only give my opinion and that is that when players don't perform it is very easy to criticise them. Supporting them is difficult. Media's job is to say bad things about them, my job is to support my friends and my brothers. For me, they are my family. Simple,” said Yuvraj as quoted by news agency PTI.

Kohli and Rohit Face Heat for poor Form

Virat Kohli scored 190 runs in nine innings across five Tests in BGT at an average of 23.75. Over half of Kohli's runs came in one innings when he scored 100 not out in second innings in Perth. Skipper Rohit also failed miserably in the series, scoring just 31 runs in five innings across three Tests at an average of 6.20.

Yuvraj, however, did not defend India's loss against New Zealand and dubbed it as unacceptable.

“In my opinion the loss to New Zealand hurts more than this because that was at home. That was not acceptable. This is still acceptable because we have lost in Australia after winning there twice. Australia have been a dominant side for the last so many years,” he said.

Talking about their future and of India cricket team, the 2013 ODI World Cup Player of the Tournament exuded confidence in their ability to bounce back.

“They are among the greatest cricketers of their time. Yes they lost but they would be much more hurt by that than us. I am sure India will bounce back. I feel that Gautam Gambhir as coach, Ajit Agarkar as selector; Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah - they are the best minds in cricket right now. They have to decide what's the way for the future for Indian cricket. I am sure this will be discussed with the BCCI,” Yuvraj added.