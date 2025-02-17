With just two days left for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to kickstart, New Zealand will look to change their fortunes as they look to end their 25-year title drought. Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand will start their campaign against hosts Pakistan in Karachi on February 19.
New Zealand, placed in Group A along with India, Bangladesh and host Pakistan, will look to clinch their second Champions Trophy title after 2000.
Here is a SWOT analysis of New Zealand from WION:
Strengths:
- New Zealand enters the Champions Trophy with a strong unbeaten run in the Tri-Nation Series against Pakistan and South Africa, offering significant momentum and confidence.
- Their ability to adapt quickly to different conditions has been a hallmark of their success in ICC tournaments.
- Kane Williamson’s sublime form anchors the batting unit, providing stability and experience.
- Openers Will Young and Devon Conway are expected to give solid starts, despite the absence of Rachin Ravindra.
- A deep middle order featuring Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, and Michael Bracewell ensures the ability to accelerate during the death overs. The presence of quality all-rounders like Phillips and Ravindra provides flexibility in both the batting and bowling departments.
Weaknesses:
- The absence of key pacers Ben Sears (injury) and Lockie Ferguson (recovering from a hamstring issue) weakens the pace attack.
- Rachin Ravindra's head injury ahead of the tournament adds to the side’s challenges, affecting both the team balance and opening combinations.
- With Trent Boult and Tim Southee retiring last year, the lack of experienced fast bowlers could hurt New Zealand in crunch situations.
- A relatively inexperienced pace trio of Jacob Duffy, Will O’Rourke, and Nathan Smith will need to step up to fill the void.
Opportunities:
- Mitchell Santner, leading the side and being the most experienced bowler with 117 ODI wickets, has a great opportunity to dominate on slow, turning pitches in Pakistan and Dubai.
- His performance with the ball could dictate New Zealand’s success, particularly in the middle overs.
- The tournament presents an opportunity for Jacob Duffy, Will O’Rourke, and Nathan Smith to announce themselves on the international stage.
- If Lockie Ferguson regains fitness, his raw pace could be a game-changer.
- Sub-continental pitches might suit New Zealand’s spin-heavy attack, with Phillips, Ravindra, and Santner forming a potent trio.
Threats:
- One of the key challenges for the Blackcaps will be navigating the middle overs against high-quality spin bowling on turning tracks.
- While Williamson offers composure, the rest of the batting line-up will need to adapt quickly to avoid collapses.
- Any further injuries to key players could derail New Zealand’s campaign, particularly given their reliance on a few core performers.
- The absence of seasoned pacers and potential fitness concerns for Rachin Ravindra could make it difficult to find a settled and balanced playing XI
New Zealand comes into the Champions Trophy with a mixed bag of experienced campaigners and young talent. Their batting strength and all-round depth give them a competitive edge, but injuries and a thin pace attack might pose significant challenges. To go all the way, the Blackcaps will need their young bowlers to rise to the occasion and their batting line-up to counter spin effectively.
(With inputs from agencies)