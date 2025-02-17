With just two days left for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to kickstart, New Zealand will look to change their fortunes as they look to end their 25-year title drought. Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand will start their campaign against hosts Pakistan in Karachi on February 19.

New Zealand, placed in Group A along with India, Bangladesh and host Pakistan, will look to clinch their second Champions Trophy title after 2000.

Here is a SWOT analysis of New Zealand from WION:

Strengths:

New Zealand enters the Champions Trophy with a strong unbeaten run in the Tri-Nation Series against Pakistan and South Africa, offering significant momentum and confidence.

Their ability to adapt quickly to different conditions has been a hallmark of their success in ICC tournaments.

Kane Williamson’s sublime form anchors the batting unit, providing stability and experience.

Openers Will Young and Devon Conway are expected to give solid starts, despite the absence of Rachin Ravindra.

A deep middle order featuring Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, and Michael Bracewell ensures the ability to accelerate during the death overs. The presence of quality all-rounders like Phillips and Ravindra provides flexibility in both the batting and bowling departments.

Weaknesses:

The absence of key pacers Ben Sears (injury) and Lockie Ferguson (recovering from a hamstring issue) weakens the pace attack.

Rachin Ravindra's head injury ahead of the tournament adds to the side’s challenges, affecting both the team balance and opening combinations.

With Trent Boult and Tim Southee retiring last year, the lack of experienced fast bowlers could hurt New Zealand in crunch situations.

A relatively inexperienced pace trio of Jacob Duffy, Will O’Rourke, and Nathan Smith will need to step up to fill the void.

Opportunities:

Mitchell Santner, leading the side and being the most experienced bowler with 117 ODI wickets, has a great opportunity to dominate on slow, turning pitches in Pakistan and Dubai.

His performance with the ball could dictate New Zealand’s success, particularly in the middle overs.

The tournament presents an opportunity for Jacob Duffy, Will O’Rourke, and Nathan Smith to announce themselves on the international stage.

If Lockie Ferguson regains fitness, his raw pace could be a game-changer.

Sub-continental pitches might suit New Zealand’s spin-heavy attack, with Phillips, Ravindra, and Santner forming a potent trio.

Threats:

One of the key challenges for the Blackcaps will be navigating the middle overs against high-quality spin bowling on turning tracks.

While Williamson offers composure, the rest of the batting line-up will need to adapt quickly to avoid collapses.

Any further injuries to key players could derail New Zealand’s campaign, particularly given their reliance on a few core performers.

The absence of seasoned pacers and potential fitness concerns for Rachin Ravindra could make it difficult to find a settled and balanced playing XI

New Zealand comes into the Champions Trophy with a mixed bag of experienced campaigners and young talent. Their batting strength and all-round depth give them a competitive edge, but injuries and a thin pace attack might pose significant challenges. To go all the way, the Blackcaps will need their young bowlers to rise to the occasion and their batting line-up to counter spin effectively.

