Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga banned from upcoming Tests against Bangladesh. Here's why

Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has been suspended for two Tests, announced the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday (Mar 19). Hasaranga had come out of Test retirement to take part in the upcoming two-match series against Bangladesh but will be sitting out now. He was suspended for accumulating eight demerit points including three handed to him in the recent ODI series against Bangladesh.

Hasaranga was found in breach of article 2.8 of ICC Code of Conduct in the third ODI of the three-match series against Bangladesh. The article refers to 'showing dissent at an Umpire's decision during an International Match.'

The spinner, in the 37th over of the match (3rd DOI), had snatched his cap from the umpire and showed frustration. Sri Lanka eventually lost the game by four wickets as Bangladesh took the series 2-1. Hasaranga was fined 50 percent of his match fee apart from getting three demerit points.

Sri Lanka's T20 skipper was already at five-demerit points after being handed three points to him in the T20I series against Afghanistan last month. As per the ICC, accumulating eight demerit points in 24-month period gets converted to four suspension points which are enough for a player to get suspended for two Tests, four ODIs or T20Is, whatever comes first.

As a result, Hasaranga will not be featuring in the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh. Apart from him, Sri Lanka's ODI skipper Kusal Mendis was also handed three demerit points and a fine of 50 percent match fee for a Level 2 offence.

Mendis, after the end of third ODI against Bangladesh, had abused the umpires while shaking hands and breached article 2.13 of ICC Code of Conduct.