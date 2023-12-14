Shreyas Iyer to lead KKR in IPL 2024, Nitish Rana named vice-captain

India batter Shreyas Iyer has been announced as skipper of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming season. Nitish Rana, who led the side in Iyer's absence in IPL 2023, has been appointed the vice-captain of the side. Iyer had missed the last season entirely with a back injury.

"I believe the last season presented us with several challenges, including my absence due to injury," Iyer said in a statement. "Nitish did a great job not only filling in for me but also with his commendable leadership. I am delighted that KKR has named him vice captain. No doubt it will strengthen the leadership group"

Iyer was bought by Knight Riders for INR 12.5 crore (US $1.5 million) in 2022 and led the team to seventh position in the 10-team event with six wins and eight defeats. Under Rana too KKR finished seventh with six wins and eight defeats in 2023.

KKR CEO Venky Mysore also issued a statement on Iyer's return as skipper: "It was indeed unfortunate that Shreyas missed IPL 2023 due to injury. We are delighted that he's back and at the helm as captain. The way he has worked hard to recover from his injury and the form he has displayed is a testament to his character.

"We are also grateful that Nitish had agreed to step into Shreyas's shoes last season and did a great job. There's no doubt Nitish as vice-captain will support Shreyas in every possible way for the benefit of #TeamKKR."