Australian all-rounder Cameron Green reveals he was born with chronic kidney disease

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green has revealed that he was born with chronic kidney disease. Green, who is not part of the Pat Cummins-led Australia XI for their ongoing first Test versus Pakistan in Perth, shared that at one stage he had a life expectancy of just 12.

The 24-year-old Green, who made his international debut in 2020, has already been part of Australia's Ashes 2023 campaign, where they retained the urn with a 2-2 scoreline in England, WTC 2023 win and ODI World Cup triumph last month. Talking on Channel 7, Green revealed more about the disease and how he has to be careful to manage his professional career. He, however, narrated an incident where he had a concerning episode while playing an ODI last year.

Green told, "My parents got told when I was born that I had chronic kidney disease. Basically, there's no symptoms, it was just picked up through ultrasounds. Chronic kidney disease is basically a progressive disease of your kidney's health function. Unfortunately, mine doesn't filter the blood as well as other kidneys. They're at about 60% at the moment which is stage two."

"I consider myself very lucky that I'm not as affected physically by chronic kidney disease as other people who are affected by the same thing. With chronic kidney disease there's five stages, with stage one being the least severe, and stage five being transplant or dialysis. Fortunately, I'm stage two, but if you don't look after them enough, it goes back down. Kidneys can't get better. It's irreversible. So anything you can do to slow the progression, you basically try and do," the youngster mentioned.

Green's disease was picked up during his mother Bee Tracey's pregnancy. It was detected when she had her 19-week pregnancy scan. His father Gary further revealed that at one stage Green's life expectancy was very low and he was not expected to live beyond the age of 12.

In this regard, Gary stated, "At the time it was unchartered territory as such, the prognosis wasn't great. There were life expectancy issues that he might not expect to live past twelve years of age."

Meanwhile, Green narrated an incident where he suffered considerable pain while representing Australia in an ODI, in Cairns, versus New Zealand in 2022. Back then, he made an impressive 89 not out in his side's successful 233-run chase after bowling five overs (0 for 33) and fielding the full 50 overs.

Recalling the match, Green said, "I think it was pretty well documented that I had a pretty long day of bowling and a pretty long bat as well, and then had a cramping episode. It took me a long time to realise that it was probably my kidney function that was affecting my cramping. I always thought I didn't drink enough, didn't eat enough, didn't look after myself during the game as well as I could have, but I think over time I realised that I was doing absolutely everything right, but I was still cramping, unfortunately."

He added, "I have told a few guys in the cricket world. The coaching staff are all over it. I think all the guys in the Aussie cricket team, I've told. After a few cramping episodes, I probably had to come off and tell them that it's probably more than not being professional enough because I knew in the background I was eating and drinking as much as I could to give myself the best chance."

Green was not preferred in Australia's playing XI for their home summer's opening match, where they have locked horns with Pakistan in the first Test in Perth. Australia are in a commanding position on Day 1, on Thursday (Dec 14), riding on David Warner's majestic ton.