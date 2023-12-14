I'm a proud Indian: Mohammed Shami lashes out at trolls over ‘Sajda’ controversy during ODI World Cup

Mohammed Shami was one of India's top-performers in their near-flawless ODI World Cup campaign at home, where they lost the final to Australia in Ahmedabad on Nov 19. Shami ended with most wickets in the ten-team tournament, accounting for 24 scalps in seven games comprising three five-fers including a best of 7 for 57 in the semi-final versus New Zealand.

During the group stage game versus Sri Lanka, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Nov 2, Shami was breathing fire with the ball in India's defence of 357/8. His 5 for 18 dismantled the Lankans for a paltry 55 as Rohit Sharma & Co. won by 302 runs. During the SL run-chase, Shami celebrated his fifth wicket by kneeling and touching the ground with both hands. Many fans, on social media, felt that he wanted to perform the Sajda, based on his gesture, but held back due to fear of backlash. Now, the pacer has slammed all such claims and is baffled with how stories are made up out of nowhere.

'If I wanted to pray, who could stop me?'

While speaking on Agenda Aaj Tak on Wednesday (Dec 13), Shami said, "If I wanted to pray, who could stop me? I won't stop anyone from praying. If I want to pray, I will pray. What's the problem in this? I will say it with pride that I am a Muslim. I will say it with pride that I am an Indian. What's the problem in that? If I have to ask permission to pray from someone, then why should I be in this country? Have I ever prayed after taking a 5-wicket haul before? I have taken many five-wicket hauls. You tell me where you have to pray, and I will go and pray there."

Shami added, "People like this are not on anyone's side. They only want to create a ruckus. I bowled with 200 percent intensity in that game against Sri Lanka. Wickets were falling in quick succession and after taking 3 wickets, I thought I had to take a 5-wicket haul today. I was tired of not getting a wicket despite beating the edge of the batter so many times. I was bowling at full tilt. So when I got my 5th wicket, I sank to the ground and kneeled. People gave a different meaning to it. I think people who are misinterpreting these things don't have any other work."

The speedster has been in superb form in recent times. He has also been nominated for the prestigious Arjuna Award.