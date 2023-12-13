We enjoyed each other's success: Mohammed Shami compliments India's batters despite bowling prowess in WC
Story highlights
India finished runners-up to Australia in the ODI World Cup having lost the final to the now six-time champions in Ahmedabad. Mohammed Shami was the highlight-reel for the Indian side having amassed 24 wickets in seven matches and was the highest wicket-taker in the tournament despite missing the first four matches of the tournament.
India finished runners-up to Australia in the ODI World Cup having lost the final to the now six-time champions in Ahmedabad. Mohammed Shami was the highlight-reel for the Indian side having amassed 24 wickets in seven matches and was the highest wicket-taker in the tournament despite missing the first four matches of the tournament.
Ace India bowler Mohammed Shami has complimented the Indian team after their ruthless approach in the ODI World Cup. Shami, currently sidelined due to an ankle injury was India’s best bowler in the tournament having scalped 24 wickets in seven matches as he led the Indian team to the final of the ODI World Cup. He was full of praise for the Indian batting unit but stated that it was the bowling unit that caught the attention of the world.
Shami compliments the Indian side
"In this World Cup, the way we played, I think 80 percent of people enjoyed our bowling line-up. It was a different atmosphere at the stadiums in the ground. I can sense that the public was enjoying our bowling performance. The crowd enjoyed our bowling show and we also enjoyed each other's success," Shami said while speaking at the Agenda Aajtak.
trending now
India finished runners-up to Australia in the ODI World Cup having lost the final to the now six-time champions in Ahmedabad. However, Shami was the highlight-reel for the Indian side having amassed 24 wickets in seven matches and was the highest wicket-taker in the tournament despite missing the first four matches of the tournament. His eye-catching display included a 57/7 show against New Zealand in Mumbai’s Wankhde Stadium as India won the contest by 61 runs.
Shami now faces a race against time to be fit for the Test series against South Africa as India is currently on a tour of the rainbow nation. The two-match Test series is predicted to be the first for Shami after the World Cup having nursed an injury on the ankle. India play South Africa on Boxing Day in Centurion with the fixture also seeing the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli while Jasprit Bumrah is also back in the team.