RCB vs GT Match details: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to make three wins out of three as they take on 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Gujarat Titans on Wednesday (April 2). Having started on a losing note, Shubman Gill and Co were back to winning ways after they beat Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

Advertisment

RCB vs GT Match Preview

Having won their opening matches of the IPL 2025 season, RCB will be high on confidence. Gujarat on the other hand have won one and lost the other as they look for a solid start to the season.

RCB vs GT Head-to-Head Records

Advertisment

RCB and GT have faced each other in 5 matches in IPL. Out of these 5 games, Bengaluru have won three whereas Gujarat have come out victorious on two instances.

RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction MyPlaying 11

Wicketkeepers: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler

Advertisment

Batters: Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudhasan

All-Rounder: Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan

3 Top Captain Or Vice-Captain Choices

1. Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has done well for Gujarat Titans in the last few seasons and 426 runs in 12 matches last season. He will be a good captaincy pick.

2. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is the leading run-getter in this history of IPL with more than 8000 runs. He will be a good captaincy pick for this match.

3. Josh Hazlewood

The Australian pacer has been the main bowler for RCB in IPL 2025 so far. With five wickets in 2 matches, Josh Hazlewood has the form and rhythm and could be a very important pick in the game.

ALSO READ | 'Updated IPL 2025 Points Table': Check points table, match results, NRR with wins, loss and other key details

RCB vs GT Fantasy Cricket Tips

Considering Virat Kohli's brilliant form at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, he could be a good choice in the Dream11 side.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Team Analysis

RCB: Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had the perfect start to the season as they have won both their matches and are the table toppers. They beat Chennai Super Kings in the previous match by 50 runs. They will be playing at home and looking to make it a fortress.

GT: On the other hand, Gujarat Titans will be led by Shubman Gill, and they suffered a defeat in the opening match against Punjab Kings by 11 runs. They bounced back in style to beat Mumbai Indians in the last game.

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium is renowned for its batting-friendly conditions, where a quick outfield and short boundaries create the perfect setting for high-scoring encounters.

Suggested playing 11 No. 2 for RCB vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batters: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan

All-Rounders: Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, R Sai Kishore, Suyash Sharma

Match Prediction: Who Will Win RCB vs GT?

Considering RCB's great form, we predict Rajat Patidar's side to win the match against Gujarat Titans and make it three wins in three.

Disclaimer: The fantasy tips and facts expressed within this article are the author's personal opinions and WION does not promote or endorse any sort of betting activity. They do not reflect the views of WION. It is not a reflection of the actual points you might earn. WION does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.