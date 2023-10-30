Indian pacer Mohammed Shami was on fire against England in ODI World Cup 2023 in Lucknow as India romped home with a 100-run win for their sixth victory on the trot in the tournament. The India pacer, who was playing only his second game of the tournament, was particularly lethal against Ben Stokes. Shami bowled 10 balls to Stokes, conceded no run and then dismissed the batter as well.

Stokes, in total could play only 10 balls before Shami shattered his stumps for a duck. Coming in to bat at number four in the sixth over, Stokes faced four balls before Shami came back in the eighth over with menacing deliveries and ended his over with Stokes' wicket.

Have a look at the lethal over from Shami which culminated with clueless Stokes departure as England slipped to 33/3 from 30/0 while in pursuit of 230. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc) × Before Shami's brilliant over, Bumrah took two wickets on the last two balls of the fifth over, dismissing Dawid Malan and Joe Root to start a collapse. England had done well by restricting India to 229 and fancied chasing the target but the Indian bowlers had a different plan.

After Stokes was dismissed, Shami came back in the next over, 10th of England's chase, and took out Jonny Bairstow on the first ball itself. With four wickets down for 39 runs, England just couldn't climb out of the hole.

English skipper Jos Buttler tried to hold the fort with Moeen Ali but Kuldeep Yadav got on through to Buttler and that was the end of the game for England which lost the fifth wicket for 52. England eventually got all out 129, losing their fifth game out six played in the tournament.

Buttler was dejected after the loss and said: "Very disappointed. At the halfway stage, chasing 230 seeing how well we bowled as well, we should have fancied ourselves. Same old story."

The tame performance by the defending champions could have long-term ramifications as ICC has confirmed that qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy depends on the World Cup standings.

The top seven sides at the end of the league stage will qualify for the eight-team competition. Pakistan will qualify by virtue of being the host nation.

