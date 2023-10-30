ugc_banner

ODI World Cup 2023: Coach Matthew Mott refutes Eoin Morgan's claim of 'disquiet' in England dressing room

Lucknow, IndiaEdited By: Prashant TalrejaUpdated: Oct 30, 2023, 01:24 PM IST

England white-ball coach Matthew Mott. Photograph:(Twitter)

England's title defence is almost over after five defeats in six games and Morgan said that the dressing room would be as flat as anything right now.

England's white-ball coach Matthew Mott has refuted former captain Eoin Morgan's claim of 'disquiet' in the English camp. Morgan, after England's loss to India in ODI World Cup 2023 on October 29 in Lucknow, had said that there will be sense of missed opportunity in the England dressing room.

"They wanted to win this tournament. After this 50-over World Cup, the next one is in 2027. Eight or nine of these guys will not be here, they will be too old and the majority will have retired. In a special time for English white-ball cricket, there will be a huge sense of a missed opportunity, because the quality in that changing-room is hard to come by," said Morgan.

Commenting on Morgan's statement, Mott said: "Eoin's entitled to his opinion and he's obviously been away for a couple of weeks with the birth of his child," he said. "He hasn't been in and around the rooms. I'll certainly take that up with him and have a chat to him. We've got a really good relationship with him so if he's seeing something I'm not, I'll definitely have that conversation."

The English coach insisted that the players are still putting their arms around each other and he's proud of that.

"There's every opportunity when you're losing to splinter and go other ways," Mott said. "[But] people are putting their arms around each other trying to help them. It's easy to do that when you're winning, but a lot harder when you're losing and I'm proud we just keep trying to get up."

England's next three games are against Australia, Netherlands and Pakistan, respectively. England would be hoping to get into top eight somehow else they fear missing out on the direct qualification for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

Topics