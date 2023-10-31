NZ vs SA Live Streaming: How to watch the New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup 2023 match LIVE in India

NZ vs SA Live Streaming: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune will host the 32nd ICC World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and South Africa.

South Africa has won five out of six games and is in second place, while New Zealand have won four out of six. They have been two of the most dominant teams in the tournament so far.

After losing to the Netherlands, South Africa bounced back swiftly by winning three games simultaneously. Meanwhile, New Zealand lost two matches in a bounce after winning four games.

A win in the upcoming game can ensure a place in the semifinals of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. However, a loss might make it difficult for the team to enter the semifinals.

South Africa and New Zealand have played eight matches in the ODI format. New Zealand has won six, while South Africa has won only two. According to the pitch report, teams chasing have had the edge over the teams batting first at the venue.

Here's everything you need to know about the live streaming details of NZ vs SA ICC World Cup 2023.

NZ vs SA World Cup 2023 Live Streaming

When is the match between New Zealand and South Africa in the World Cup 2023?

New Zealand and South Africa will clash in the 32nd ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match on Wednesday, November 1.

When will the match between New Zealand and South Africa World Cup 2023 start?

The India vs England match will commence at 02:00 pm IST on Wednesday, November 1.

Which venue will host the New Zealand and South Africa match in ICC ODI World Cup 2023?

The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune will host the New Zealand and South Africa match in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

Where can I watch the live telecast of the New Zealand and South Africa World Cup 2023 match in India?

Star Sports Network will telecast the New Zealand vs South Africa, the 32nd World Cup match, live in India.

How to watch the New Zealand and South Africa World Cup 2023 match LIVE in India?

Disney+ Hotstar will broadcast the New Zealand and South Africa, the 32nd World Cup 2023 match, LIVE in India.

(With inputs from agencies)