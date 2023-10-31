SA vs NZ Head-to-head: World Cup 2023-South Africa vs New Zealand pitch report, weather update, live streaming

SA vs NZ head-to-head: South Africa and New Zealand will meet in match no. 32 of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket on Wednesday (Nov 1). The match is slated to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association in Pune, Maharashtra at 2:00 pm IST.

Both teams started their campaign on the stronger side. New Zealand won its first four matches of the tournament. They beat England by 9 wickets in Ahmedabad in their last match. They lost their match only to India and Australia. On the other hand, South Africa has been on a brilliant run in the tournament. Barring the match against the Netherlands, South Africa has won all its matches.

Ahead of Wednesday’s match, let’s take a look at the head-to-head stats record of the two teams in ODI matches:

SA vs NZ, World Cup 2023: South Africa vs New Zealand head-to-head

A total of 8 matches have taken place between South Africa and New Zealand in the ODI format. New Zealand has won 6 matches while South Africa has won only 2 matches.

Total matches played: 8

Won by South Africa: 2

Won by New Zealand: 6

SA vs NZ, World Cup 2023: Pitch report

The teams chasing have had the edge over the teams batting first at the venue. The captains will be tempted to continue the pattern on wickets which have seen 300+ targets being chased down twice in the three attempts so far.

SA vs NZ, World Cup 2023: Weather update

There is no expectation of rain in Pune on Nov 1. The weather forecast shows that the day will have plenty of sunshine, resulting in temperatures touching 33 degrees Celsius in the afternoon and reducing to 24 degrees Celsius into the closing stages of the match.

SA vs NZ, World Cup 2023: South Africa vs New Zealand probable playing XI

South Africa (SA): Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (WK), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee

New Zealand (NZ): Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (C), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (WK), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Matt Henry

SA vs NZ, World Cup 2023: South Africa vs New Zealand match details

Match: South Africa vs New Zealand, Match 32, World Cup 2023

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, Maharashtra

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 1, 2:00 pm IST

