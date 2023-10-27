NED vs BAN Live Streaming: How to watch the Netherlands vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match LIVE in India

NED vs BAN World Cup 2023: The Netherlands will clash with Bangladesh in the 28th ICC World Cup 2023 match on Sat (Oct 28). The Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the NED vs BAN match.

So far, the Dutch side has won only one match. However, since the Netherlands defeated the defending champions England, it was one of the biggest upsets in World Cup History. Meanwhile, Bangladesh started their World Cup 2023 campaign by defeating Afghanistan by six wickets. But after that one win, they did not win a single match.

The Netherlands will lock horns with Bangladesh after Australia defeated the Dutch side by 309 runs. Although they started well with the bat, their performance deteriorated during the final overs. Bangladesh comes into the match after South Africa beat them by 149 runs. Both teams are now in the 8th and 10th positions in the World Cup points table and are all but out of the semi-final race.

After their loss against South Africa, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan travelled to Dhaka to train with his childhood coach. He would join the team ahead of the match. Moreover, Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed missed the match against South Africa due to his shoulder injury. But he might make a comeback in the upcoming game.

NED vs BAN World Cup 2023 Live Streaming

When is the World Cup 2023 match between Netherlands and Bangladesh?

The NED vs BAN World Cup 2023 match is on Sat (Oct 28).

What time will the Netherlands vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match start?

The AUS vs NED World Cup 2023 match will commence at 02:00 PM IST on Sat (Oct 28).

Which stadium is hosting the Netherlands vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match?

Eden Gardens in Kolkata, West Bengal, will host the Netherlands vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match on Sat (Oct 28).

Where can I watch the live telecast of the Netherlands vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match in India?

Star Sports Network will telecast the Netherlands vs Bangladesh, the 28th World Cup match, live in India.

How to watch the Netherlands vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match LIVE in India?

Disney+ Hotstar will broadcast the Netherlands vs Bangladesh, the 28th World Cup 2023 match, LIVE in India.

