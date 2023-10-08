ugc_banner

ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming for FREE: When & where to watch Cricket ODI World Cup live on mobile APP, TV

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Trisha PathakUpdated: Oct 08, 2023, 02:06 PM IST

The 13th edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup has started. The quadrennial One Day International (ODI) tournament, hosted by India in 2023, will feature ten national teams, including Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka. Photograph:(Twitter)

Story highlights

Cricket fans in India and worldwide are excited for the World Cup 2023. Here's everything you need to know about India's matches at the ICC World Cup 2023 and how to watch them live for free.

The 13th edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup has started. The quadrennial One Day International (ODI) tournament, hosted by India in 2023, will feature ten national teams, including Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka. The tournament will happen across ten stadiums situated in different cities in India. 

Cricket fans in India and worldwide are excited for the World Cup 2023. Here's everything you need to know about India's matches at the ICC World Cup 2023 and how to watch them live for free. 

How to watch Cricket World Cup Live for Free?

Disney+Hotstar is the official streaming partner for the ICC World Cup 2023. To watch the Cricket World Cup live, you must install the app. The Disney+Hotstar app is available on Android, iOS, web or smart TV devices. If you're new to it, you need a subscription to watch the teams in action. 

Here's the list of plans offered by Disney+Hotstar: 

Disney+ Hotstar Mobile: ₹499/year

Disney+ Hostar Premium: ₹1,499/year

Disney+ Hostar Super: ₹899/year

Disney+ Hotstar Premium Monthly: ₹299/month

However, there's another way you can get the Disney+ Hostar subscription for free. You can check the plans offered by your network provider that come with months of free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. For instance, Airtel and Jio prepaid users can choose plans, providing free subscriptions to Disney+ Hotstar. 

ICC World Cup 2023 India's Matches

India vs Australia, October 8, 2:00 pm, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

India vs Afghanistan, October 11, 2:00 pm, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

India vs Pakistan, October 14, 2:00 pm, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

India vs Bangladesh, October 19, 2:00 pm, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Ahmedabad

India vs New Zealand, October 22, 2:00 pm, HPCA Stadium, Dharamshala 6

India vs England, October 29, 2:00 pm, BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

India vs Sri Lanka, November 2, 2:00 pm, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai India vs South Africa, November 5, 2:00 pm, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

India vs Netherlands, November 12, 2:00 pm, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

India's Squad at Cricket World Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav

(With inputs from agencies)

