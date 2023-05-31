IPL Final: Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane’s wild celebration inside Chennai Super Kings’ team bus

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings are making all the right noises. The side defeated Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans to win the IPL trophy for the fifth time. Ravindra Jadeja’s last-over heroics made our hearts perform a backflip. Now, in a video released by the Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday, the victorious duo of Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja could be witnessed leading exuberant celebrations inside the CSK team bus. Rahane and Jadeja, both pivotal contributors to CSK's triumphant campaign in the IPL 2023, reveled in the team's glorious achievement.

The video that has gained viral status among ardent fans showcases Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja jubilantly celebrating Chennai Super Kings' fifth title triumph by forming the symbolic 'five' with their hands. Joining them in the jubilant spectacle were CSK's head coach, Stephen Fleming, as well as the talented duo of Matheesha Pathirana and Tushar Deshpande. This video has become a must-see for fans far and wide. 📹 57 seconds of 🥹💛#CHAMPION5 #WhistlePodu #Yellove 💛 pic.twitter.com/ZkyLFJeQPr — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 30, 2023 ×

Having tasted glory under the astute leadership of MS Dhoni, both Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja are now set to join the Indian cricket team in England for the highly anticipated World Test Championship final against Australia.

Ravindra Jadeja was the star of the show for Chennai Super Kings in the final as he smashed 10 runs off the last two balls to give CSK their 5th title. Rahane too found his mojo at the number three position and played a number of cameos for the side all season. Such was his form that he was included in India’s squad for the WTC final.

Other members of the Indian team are currently training at the Arundel Castle Cricket Club. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, and others have already started training ahead of the WTC final.