Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has seen some of the youngsters grabbing the limelight with their brilliant performances. Among a number of such young players, one name that stands out is that of Punjab Kings' opening batsman Prabhsimran Singh, who fell a few runs short of a century against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday (May 4).

Prabhsimran's father, Sardar Surjit Singh, is not having the best of times, needing dialysis treatment three times a week. In these tough times, Prabhsimran's performances with PBKS on the field have somehow managed to get Surjit Singh in a smiling frame of mind again.

"The only time he smiles these days is when he sees Prabhsimran play in the IPL," Satwinderpal Singh, brother of Surjit Singh, said in a report published by the Times of India.

'Before the game, I take him to living room'

"He is going for dialysis three times a week. As an elder brother, I am not in a position to see the suffering he is facing. I have to be away from home when the doctors come home for the dialysis. There has not been a single day that I have not hoped it may not be my younger brother," said Satwinderpal Singh, who has also acted as a mentor to Prabhsimran along with his own sons Anmolpreet Singh and Tejpreet Singh.

While Prabhsimran is ruling the whole nation with his bat, his uncle and father are watching his performance sitting in front of the TV at Patiala. In fact, when Surjit sees his son Prabhsimran hitting a rash shot, he screams in front of the TV telling that he should play cautiously.

"Before every Punjab Kings match, I bring him to the living room. We watch the game together, and whenever the camera lands on Simmu, he smiles. If Simmu scores a goal, he keeps smiling and laughing. He does not remember that he is in pain at the moment. If Simmu shoots a careless shot, he shouts, 'khotte aaram naal khel (play sensibly).

When Prabsimran video called his father after the 91-run innings against Lucknow, he was scolded by Surjit for not completing the ton. "Simmu video called on Monday morning to take an update about Surjit. And my brother gave him back by saying why he threw away his wicket after getting so close to the hundred," said Satwinderpal with a smile.

"Shouting at Simmu, puffing and panting. Every time I have to intervene and tell him to praise the boy, as he is playing that well."

Prabsimran has become the top run-scorer for PBKS this year, ahead of even captain Shreyas Iyer.