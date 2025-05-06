Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Virat Kohli has made a shocking revelation in the latest podcast, leaving the cricketing fraternity baffled. Now in his 18th Indian Premier League (IPL) season with the South Indian franchise, Virat opened up on the thought of leaving the RCB. He also opened up on the workload he had as the captain of the franchise, while he also led the Indian Cricket Team from 2015 to 2021.

Virat makes a shocking revelation

"I wouldn't say I was tempted, but I did think about it. I asked myself, 'What is more valuable to me?' I’ve won a lot of things for India, I’ve earned a lot of accolades,” the former RCB captain said while speaking to Mayanti Langer in the latest RCB podcast.

"So I had to make a decision: do I want to go into a new setup and figure things out again? That’s when I realised that the relationship I’ve built here is more valuable — and so is the mutual respect that’s developed over so many years. Now, I’m just going to see it through. Whether we win or not, it’s fine. This is my home,” Kohli added.

Now in his 18th season, Kohli remains a one-club man, having featured for RCB in all seasons, despite the franchise’s failure to win the IPL title. He has scored more than 8000 runs while also holding the record for most hundreds in the competition’s history.

Despite a lack of trophies, he has remained loyal to the South India side and could be rewarded for it. At the time of writing, Kohli’s RCB has 16 points and have one foot in the Playoffs of IPL 2025. If they are successful in winning the IPL, it will be the veteran’s first, having been runner-up on three previous occasions. He also famously lost the now-abolished Champions League final on two occasions.