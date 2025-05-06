The Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) is all set for a grandstand finish as we enter the final two weeks of the league phase with seven teams in the mix for a spot in the Playoffs. The latest twist in the Playoffs race came on Monday (May 5) as the SunRisers Hyderabad-Delhi Capitals contest ended with no result and the points were shared. This has left the likes of Lucknow Super Giants and DC in a spot of bother while the likes of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings now sit in pole position for a spot in the Playoffs.

IPL 2025 Playoffs scenario

At the time of writing on Tuesday (May 6), three teams – Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and SRH are already out of the Playoffs race after a poor campaign. RCB sit top of the table with 16 points and have three matches in hand. This means they can still attain a maximum points tally of 22, more than any other side and clinch the top spot.

With Delhi Capitals (13 points, 3 matches remaining), Kolkata Knight Riders (11 points, 3 matches remaining) and LSG (10 points, 3 matches remaining) unable to reach 20 points, two more wins for RCB will guarantee them a Playoff spot while three wins will see them top the league phase.

IPL 2025 standings after SRH vs DC contest

For Punjab Kings, if they win two more matches including a head-to-head contest against Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala on Thursday, they will also book their Playoff berth. However, a place in the top two spots will depend on the result of their head-to-head contest against Mumbai Indians on Sunday (May 11).

The equation for Mumbai Indians is also simple; two more wins in their remaining three matches will see them in the Playoffs. If Mumbai are to finish in the top-two they will need to win the head-to-head contest against Punjab. Interestingly, all of MI’s remaining matches are against the teams involved in the Playoffs race – GT, PBKS and DC.

Gujarat Titans on the other hand have played a match less than Mumbai and like RCB can reach a maximum of 22 points. If they win all their matches they will finish in top-two while three wins including a head-to-head win against Mumbai and Delhi will guarantee a Playoff spot for the 2022 IPL champions.

The equation for Delhi remains simple yet complicated as they face three direct rivals – PBKS, GT and DC in their bid for the Playoffs. Victory in all three matches will see them finish on 19 points and will see them book a place in the last four. However, finishing in the top two will require favours from other sides.

For KKR, they face only RCB from the lot of teams competing for Playoff spots as their other fixtures are against SRH and CSK. A defeat in any of these three matches should see them fall short of a Playoff spot as they will need massive favours from other sides. A top-two place also remains out of hands in case they lose one more match.

LSG will enter the final two weeks of the IPL 2025 with little hope as they have 10 points in 11 matches. With head-to-head matches between sides sitting above them, LSG won’t finish in the top two while they need to win all their matches and hope other results go in their favour to clinch the Playoff berth.