Former South Africa batter and IPL star cricketer Herschelle Gibbs knows a bit about doing unimaginable stuff on the cricket field. A premier batter (at the top) back in the day, Gibbs was part of plenty of memorable cricket matches, with his record-breaking 175 against Australia at the Wanderers in 2006, when South Africa chased a mammoth 434, still giving chills to everyone. Lately, he commented on IPL's biggest achievement – and scoring 300 in an inning is not on the list.

Ahead of the 18th edition of the cash-rich league starting Saturday (Mar 22), Gibbs replied to one of Wasim Jaffer’s social media posts.

Jaffer took to X, asking the fans to drop their craziest predictions for the impending season, adding if anyone feels breaching the 300-run-mark is on the cards.

“Predictions time! Drop your Top 4 below. Also what do you think will happen for the first time this season? 300 maybe? #IPL2025,” Jaffer wrote on X.

Replying to his post, Gibbs said scoring 300 wouldn’t be the biggest flex for a batting side (should that happen this season), adding if any team dares to chase the target, it shall then be called the biggest achievement.

“Not about scoring 300 bud, it’s whether or not it can be chased down which is a bigger achievement,” Gibbs replied.

Big teams, big totals

Multiple batting records were shattered during the previous season of IPL, where, on eight occasions, teams scored over 250 runs in an inning.

Of the top five highest team totals, three belonged to the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) – a team that slammed 287 for three against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in an away game – the highest team total in the competition’s history. A few days ago, SRH hammered the Mumbai Indians bowling attack to all parts, scoring a whopping 277 for three - the then-highest team total.

Although no team has ever breached the 300-run mark in the IPL before, the growing influence of attacking cricket, with better batting conditions available, can help a team break this record this season.

However, the past season saw the highest successful run chase in the tournament history, with Punjab Kings chasing 262 inside the 19th over with eight wickets remaining.

