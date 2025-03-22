IPL 2025 gets underway at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday (Mar 22), with the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) hosting Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the curtain raiser. Two star-studded teams have plenty to offer this season, with KKR’s premier spinner Varun Chakravarthy looking forward to facing batting giant and India teammate Virat Kohli in the marquee clash. The mystery spinner admitted working on a few tricks to get the better of the RCB veteran.

Varun-Virat faced off seven times in IPL history, with Virat scoring 40 off 39 balls faced, and getting out once. Though Kohli never looks like he is slowing down on his run-scoring spree, Varun has plans to put brakes on it.

"I've done just the same preparation I did last year," Varun said. "Definitely excited to be coming up against Virat bhai. Obviously, he has batted well against me, and I would want to do well against him.

"Anyone at this level, you cannot think of it as an easy opposition. Every team in the IPL is as good as the other one. RCB have a quality team, but we have done our homework. I have done my homework too,” he continued.

‘Fresh weapons to unleash’

Varun has been a thorn in the flesh of some of the best batters around across competitions. His variations are tougher to pick for even the most in-form players, and though he admitted working on new ones ahead of the impending season, he believes it may or may not click, like previous times.

"Whenever I play some domestic, I try to work something new. Every year I try to bowl something new," Varun said.

"Last year it worked out, in seasons before that it didn't. Obviously, I have a few balls up my sleeves, but it will depend on other factors also.

"Basically, the ball can deviate in three ways: left, right or straight. So how I choose those balls, the sequencing of it - that's where the tactical side of the game comes, and that's what I'm working on.

“Whenever my captain wants me to bowl, I am ready for it. I have bowled in the Powerplay, middle and death also. We have a new captain this time, and he has spoken to me about where I can be most effective. I have also conveyed that to him,” he added.

Meanwhile, Varun says he is excited to resume his partnership with IPL veteran Sunil Narine, whom he admits has no competition with, calling him a legend.

"I don't have to compliment him," Varun said. "He is a legend of the game. One of the greats of the game. He was the MVP last year also.

"We've had a little conversation this year, and he looks very well prepared. He looks ready to take on the IPL just like how he did last year. I'm very excited to see him go this year also. Whatever he does, I just look at that, and I try to imbibe whatever he does here,” he continued.

(With inputs from agencies)