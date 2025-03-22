As Virat Kohli steps onto the field for the Indian PremierLeague (IPL) 2025 opener against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens, he will mark a historic milestone—his 400th T20 match. This feat makes him only the third Indian cricketer to achieve this milestone, after Rohit Sharma (448 matches) and Dinesh Karthik (412 matches).

Since making his T20 debut in 2008, Kohli has made 12,886 runs in 382 innings at an average of 41.43, with nine centuries and 97 fifties. He is not only India’s highest run-scorer in T20s but also the sixth-highest globally.

However, this IPL season presents a new challenge. Having retired from T20Is last year after leading India to a World Cup victory with a match-winning knock in the final, Kohli now faces fresh scrutiny. His strike rate, adaptability against spin, and shot selection will be analysed as the T20 format continues evolving with more aggressive playstyles.

A fresh approach in 2025?

Kohli’s hunt for an IPL title remains one of cricket’s most compelling narratives. With 8,004 runs in 252 matches, including eight centuries and a record 973-run season in 2016, individual brilliance has yet to translate into championship success. This season, Kohli might look to re-invent his approach, taking more risks and adding a touch of unpredictability to his game.

His opening partner will also be different this time. Over the years, Kohli has shared the crease with Chris Gayle, Devdutt Padikkal, and Faf du Plessis. In 2025, he will pair up with England’s explosive batter Phil Salt, a key figure in KKR’s title-winning run last year. The two have already struck a good rapport, as seen in a recent RCB video where Salt described Kohli as a "chilled" and competitive character.

The spin test: Kohli vs Chakravarthy & Narine

One of the most talked-about aspects of Kohli’s T20 game has been his approach against spinners. Facing Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine, two of KKR’s most lethal weapons, will be a key test in the opening match.

Against Varun: Kohli has scored 40 runs off 39 balls (SR: 102.56), with just one dismissal. Against Narine: He has managed 162 runs in 157 balls (SR: 103.18), with four dismissals.

However, there were signs of evolution in IPL 2024. Kohli struck at 137.08 against spin, a significant improvement from his 113.38 in 2023 and 108 in 2022. His 15 sixes against spinners last season were the highest he had ever hit in an IPL campaign.

As the 2025 IPL unfolds, will we see a more adventurous Kohli against spin? Will he finally break the IPL title curse? As always, with Kohli, the season promises drama, intensity, and perhaps a few surprises.