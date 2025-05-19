Zimbabwe seamer earns IPL call-up as temporary replacement for Lungi Ngidi at RCB

Zimbabwe frontline seamer Blessing Muzarabani has earned his second IPL call-up as a temporary replacement for South African quick Lungi Ngidi at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the remainder of IPL 2025. Ngidi will leave the RCB camp on May 26 to link up with South Africa’s WTC-Final-bound squad to prepare for the summit clash against Australia on June 11 in London. RCB roped in Muzarabani, uncapped in IPL, for INR 75 lakh.

RCB qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs following Gujarat Titans’ 10-wicket win over Delhi Capitals the other night.

While Ngidi will be part of the RCB squad for their final home game this season against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday (May 23), Muzarabani will replace him for their last league game in IPL 2025 four days later against the LSG in Lucknow.



Muzarabani’s travel schedule remains unclear as he is part of Zimbabwe’s four-day Test match against England starting May 22 at Trent Bridge. The lanky seamer also has another game lined up after that, beginning June 3 – the day of the IPL 2025 Final against South Africa, which acts as a warm-up game for the Proteas ahead of the WTC Final 2025.



Besides Ngidi, RCB would also miss Josh Hazlewood, who is nursing a shoulder niggle and remains unlikely to rejoin the squad for the remainder of the tournament. Though barring him, all overseas players rejoined the side following the IPL break, RCB all-rounder Jacob Bethell would depart for the UK (for the home white-ball series against West Indies) ahead of RCB’s penultimate game (May 24).



Although never been picked at any auction before, Muzarabani was part of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) setup in the 2022 season as a net bowler. Andy Flower, RCB’s current head coach, was with the Lucknow franchise back then. Both have worked together previously in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for Multan Sultans and Gulf Giants in ILT20.

