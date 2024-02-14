IND vs ENG: 'Rajkot pitch to offer reverse swing,' predicts former India bowler Zaheer Khan

Former India bowler Zaheer Khan thinks that the pitch in Rajkot, which is the venue for the third Test between India and England, will have some reverse swing in it. Zaheer made the comments on Jio Cinema on the eve of the the Rajkot Test which starts on February 15. The swing will definitely help Indian seamers, especially Jasprit Bumrah who was Player of the Match in the last match, taking a nine-wicket haul.

''I hope the pitch is on similar lines to the one in Hyderabad and Vizag,'' Zaheer said on Jio Cinema.

''On that kind of surface, we should be able to see a good contest between bat and ball for the first two days and spin comes into play on the third day. 'You'll see some reverse swing as well. And on the fourth and fifth days, you'll have the spinners dominating," he added.

England have also named their playing XI for the third Test and have named two seamers in Mark Wood and James Anderson, further giving the indication of pacers going to play a more prominent role in the Test. With the series tied at 1-1, both teams will be willing to take an upper hand in Rajkot.

Robinson says Bumrah's 'crazy good'