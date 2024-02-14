IND vs ENG: 'Rajkot pitch to offer reverse swing,' predicts former India bowler Zaheer Khan
England have also named their playing XI for the third Test and have named two seamers in Mark Wood and James Anderson, further giving the indication of pacers going to play a more prominent role in the Test.
Former India bowler Zaheer Khan thinks that the pitch in Rajkot, which is the venue for the third Test between India and England, will have some reverse swing in it. Zaheer made the comments on Jio Cinema on the eve of the the Rajkot Test which starts on February 15. The swing will definitely help Indian seamers, especially Jasprit Bumrah who was Player of the Match in the last match, taking a nine-wicket haul.
''I hope the pitch is on similar lines to the one in Hyderabad and Vizag,'' Zaheer said on Jio Cinema.
''On that kind of surface, we should be able to see a good contest between bat and ball for the first two days and spin comes into play on the third day. 'You'll see some reverse swing as well. And on the fourth and fifth days, you'll have the spinners dominating," he added.
Robinson says Bumrah's 'crazy good'
England bowler Ollie Robinson termed India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as 'crazy good' for his exploits in the second Test in Vizag during the ongoing five-Test series. "Jasprit Bumrah has been crazy good I must have said, 'This bloke's the best bowler in the world,' ten times in Vizag. The way he got Pope out, I was like, 'Oh my, this guy's a joke.' And then he got Foakes out with a slower ball and I'm like, 'Oh my goodness, can this guy get any better?' You watch him and you think, 'Wow, he's good.' And then there's something else where you think, 'He's amazing, can he do anything more?'" Robinson wrote in his column for Wisden.