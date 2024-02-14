'It is unfair,' says India spinner Varun Chakravarthy on snub from team post 2021 T20 World Cup

India spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who last played for India in 2021 T20 World Cup, has said that being sidelined from the team post T20 WC was very hard on him. He called his snub as unfair as well and noted that he kept told 'injury' as the reason behind his non-selection but he wasn't injured for long. The spinner, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in Indian Premier League (IPL) made the comments while talking to CricXtasy.

“It was very tough because right after I finished the World Cup, it was not a big injury; it was a very small injury. It just took me two or three weeks to be back on track, but after that, I got sidelined, and people kept giving the same excuse that I am injured, but on the other hand, I was not injured all that while. I don’t know, [if] it was just a rumour, or someone just wanting to spread this news about me so that they can sideline me. But that’s how life is; it is unfair. It was very hard on me,” he said.

The spinner also acknowledged that he got desperate in 2022 IPL season after the snub and tried too hard to prove himself, resulting in a dip of form for him.

“IPL 2022 was not a great season because what happened in 2021 after the World Cup got within me, and I was very desperate to be back in the Indian side. So I wanted to prove to everyone. I was being very desperate. I started changing many things in my bowling, which finally affected my mental peace, and I was not able to do my normal bowling also. So that IPL was bad for me," added Chakravarthy.