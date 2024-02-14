Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi now top ODI all-rounder; replaces former Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has replaced former Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan as the number one ODI all-rounder in the latest ICC rankings. Nabi rose in the rankings on the back of his 136 and one wicket in the first ODI of the ongoing three-match series in Sri Lanka. Shakib's non-participation in 50-over format since the 2023 ODI World Cup also helped the Afghan become the top all-rounder in the world. The Bangladesh skipper, however, had been on top for almost five years.

Among others on the list, Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza is third while Nabi's teammate Rashid Khan is fourth and Papua New Guinea's Assad Vala if fifth. Among ODI batters, Pakistan's Babar Azam is on the top with India's Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma being next three. New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell rounds up top five ODI batters' list.

As for the bowlers, South Africa's Keshav Maharaj is on the top with Aussies Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa on second and third spot, respectively. India's Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah are next two on the list of top ODI bowlers in ICC rankings.

In other formats, India's Suryakumar Yadav is the top T20I batter while England's Adil Rashid is the number one T20I bowler. In Tests, New Zealand's Kane Williamson is the number one batter in the world and South African Kagiso Rabada tops the bowlers' list.

Among all-rounders, Shakib takes the top spot in T20Is with Australia's Marcus Stoinis right behind him and Protea Aiden Markram at number three. Nabi and Raza round up the top five places of top T20I all-rounders.