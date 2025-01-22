Pacer Arshdeep Singh became the highest wicket taker for India in the T20Is, surpassing Yuzvendra Chahal. Arshdeep, who now has 97 T20I wickets, reached the milestone during the IND vs ENG 1st T20I in Kolkata on Wednesday (Jan 22).

The left-arm pacer removed Englishman Phil Salt in the first over to pull level with Chahal's 96 wickets before going past him in the third over with the wicket of Salt's opening partner Ben Duckett.

Arshdeep also took just 61 innings to reach this milestone, while Chahal had taken 80 T20Is for his 96 wickets.

Spinners tame England in Kolkata

Earlier, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to field first because of dew. India pacer Mohammed Shami, returning to international cricket, missed out on making it to the playing XI as skipper SKY decided to 'stick to our strengths."

England finished the powerplay at 45/2 with Arshdeep taking both wickets.

England skipper Jos Buttler and his deputy Harry Brook added 48 runs for the third wicket before spinner Varun Chakravarthy worked his magic.

Chakravarthy produced two sensational balls in the eighth over to send England vice-captain Brook and explosive batter Liam Livingstone back to halt the proceedings. Brook and Livingstone both failed to read Varun's mystery spin and were bowled out in space of three balls.

At the halfway mark, England were four down for 74 with Buttler still on the crease. England, however, continued to lose wickets at regular intervals before being all out for 132 in the allotted 20 overs.

Only three England batters reached the double figure, and one of them was bowler Jofra Archer, who scored 12. Apart from him, Buttler played an innings of 68 while Brook managed 17.

For India, Chakravarthy took 3/23 while Axar, Hardik, and Arshdeep took two wickets apiece.