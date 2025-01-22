IND vs ENG, 1st T20I LIVE: Hello and welcome to out coverage of India vs England 1st T20I from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Both teams will like to take an early lead in the five-match series, especially India who are underfire for recent lacklustre performance in Test series prior to this one.

Suryakumar Yadav will lead India as the T20I skipper looks to impress on his return to the side. The Indian team will also have the likes of Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma while England will be led by Jos Buttler. For India, Mohammed Shami is making a comeback after more than an year but missed out on making it to the playing XI.

Before this match, India and England have squared off 24 times in the T20I format, with the hosts winning on 13 occasions while the visitors have won on 11 occasions. The most famous meeting between the sides came in September 2007, when Yuvraj Singh smashed Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over. India won the match by 18 runs, and since then, it has been a neck-and-neck contest.

India, who are the reigning T20 World Cup champions, win as expected from a world champion and take 1-0 lead in the series

Follow the IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Updates below: