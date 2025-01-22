IND vs ENG, 1st T20I LIVE: Hello and welcome to out coverage of India vs England 1st T20I from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Both teams will like to take an early lead in the five-match series, especially India who are underfire for recent lacklustre performance in Test series prior to this one.
Suryakumar Yadav will lead India as the T20I skipper looks to impress on his return to the side. The Indian team will also have the likes of Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma while England will be led by Jos Buttler. For India, Mohammed Shami is making a comeback after more than an year but missed out on making it to the playing XI.
Before this match, India and England have squared off 24 times in the T20I format, with the hosts winning on 13 occasions while the visitors have won on 11 occasions. The most famous meeting between the sides came in September 2007, when Yuvraj Singh smashed Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over. India won the match by 18 runs, and since then, it has been a neck-and-neck contest.
India, who are the reigning T20 World Cup champions, win as expected from a world champion and take 1-0 lead in the series
Jan 22, 2025 22:16 IST
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Live: India make light work of chase
"I wanted to express myself, special mention to captain and coach, the freedom they have given us as youngsters is tremendous. It was sticking a bit, double-paced, but the way our bowlers bowled was good, thought we'd chase 160-170. I practice my trigger movements before the match, I knew they'd bowl short and check my patience," says Abhishek Sharma as he helps India win the game with ease.
Jan 22, 2025 22:00 IST
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Live: India win by 7 wickets
IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live: India chase down the target with seven wickets in hand, thanks to Abhishek Sharma's 34-ball 79. India lead five-match series 1-0.
India: 133/3 beat England (132 all out) by seven wickets.
Jan 22, 2025 21:53 IST
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Live: WICKET
IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live: Abhishek holes out trying to finish the match but what an innings. India just eight away from win
India: 127/3 (12 overs)
Abhishek Sharma c Brook b Rashid 79
Jan 22, 2025 21:49 IST
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Live: End of over 11
IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live: Abhishek dismantling England with his left hand!
India: 116/2 (11 overs)
Jan 22, 2025 21:45 IST
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Live: End of over 10
IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live: India just 30-odd runs away from the target, thanks for Abhishek's blistering fifty.
India: 100/2 (10 overs)
Jan 22, 2025 21:40 IST
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Live: End of over 9
IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live: India closes on 100 as they look to close the game fast.
India: 93/2 (9 overs)
Jan 22, 2025 21:36 IST
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Live: FIFTY
IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live: Abhishek Sharma smashes 20-ball fifty and takes down England single-handedly.
Jan 22, 2025 21:35 IST
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Live: End of over 8
IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live: Abhishek looks in a hurry as he smokes two more sixes, this time off Rashid.
India: 83/2 (8 overs)
Jan 22, 2025 21:30 IST
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Live: End of over 7
IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live: India are already halfway through the target with more than 13 overs to go.
India: 67/2 (7 overs)
Jan 22, 2025 21:25 IST
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Live: End of over 6 (Powerplay ends)
IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live: Abhishek Sharma is taking no prisoners today as he smacks Mark Wood for two sixes and a four.
India: 63/2 (6 overs)
-
Jan 22, 2025 21:18 IST
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Live: WICKET
IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live: Jofra Archer strikes again as skipper Surya goes back for a duck.
India: 45/2 (5 overs)
Suryakumar Yadav c †Salt b Archer 0
Jan 22, 2025 21:15 IST
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Live: WICKET
IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live: Jofra Archer strikes as Samson holes out while looking to attack.
India: 41/1 (4.2 overs)
Sanju Samson c Atkinson b Archer 26
-
Jan 22, 2025 21:12 IST
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Live: End of over 4
IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live: Mark Wood comes into the attack and fgives away six runs including five extras (4B 1Wd)
India: 39/0 (4 overs)
Jan 22, 2025 21:07 IST
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Live: End of over 3
IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live: Abhishek joins the party now as he smashes a six and a four n Jofra Archer over.
India: 33/0 (3 overs)
-
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Live: End of over 2
IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live: Samson starts from where he had left in the last T20I and takes 22 runs off Gus Atkinson's over. His partner Abhishek yet to face a ball.
India: 23/0 (2 overs)
Jan 22, 2025 20:55 IST
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Live: End of over 1
IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live: India start cautioulsy in their chase as they score only one run off Jofra Archer it the first over.
India: 1/0 (11 overs)
Jan 22, 2025 20:45 IST
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Live: India need 133 to win
IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live: Great performance by India bowlers, specially Arshdeep Singh who took two early wickets which meant England couldn't get on with the start and Varun Chakravarthy who took two wickets in an over and ensured England don't run away at a time when Buttler and Brook had added 48 runs for the third wicket.
Only three England batters reached the double figure and one them was bowler Jofra Archer who scored 12. Apart from him, Buttler played an innings of 68 while Brook managed 17.
for India, Chakravarthy took 3/23 while Axar, Hardik and Arshdeep took two wickets a piece.
Join us back in 20 minutes as we take you through India's chase.
Jan 22, 2025 20:38 IST
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Live: End of innings
IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live: England finishe innings exactly opposed to how they would have liked and would need to do a lot if they are to win this one.
England: 132/10 (20 overs) - Buttler 68, Varun 3/23
Jan 22, 2025 20:32 IST
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Live: End of over 19
IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live: Arshdeep finishes his quota with 2/17 in four overs including two wickets inside the powerplay
England: 121/8 (19 overs)
Jan 22, 2025 20:27 IST
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Live: End of over 18
IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live: Axar completes his quota and finishes with 2/22 in four overs.
England: 114/8 (18 overs)
-
Jan 22, 2025 20:25 IST
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Live: End of over 17
IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live: England in disarray here as they try to close out the innings on a high. Varun finishes witha three-for.
England: 110/8 (17 overs)
Jan 22, 2025 20:22 IST
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Live: WICKET
IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live: Chakravarthy strikes once more and this time it's Buttler! Nitish Reddy took a brilliant catch near the boundary at long-leg.
England: 109/8 (16.2 overs)
Jos Buttler c Nitish Kumar Reddy b Varun 68
Jan 22, 2025 20:18 IST
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Live: WICKET
IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live: England go past 100 runs but Axar Patel takes a wicket as well and it's Buttler who has to take the charge now.
England: 103/7 (16 overs)
Gus Atkinson st †Samson b Patel 2
Jan 22, 2025 20:16 IST
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Live: End of over 15
IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live: Just two runs from the 15th over as England struggle to score. Buttler still on crease.
England: 99/6 (15 overs)
Jan 22, 2025 20:12 IST
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Live: WICKET!
IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live: Axar Patel joins the party as he sends back Jamie Overton and England's innings is spirinling out of control here.
England: 97/6 (14 overs)
Jamie Overton c Nitish Kumar Reddy b Patel 2
Jan 22, 2025 20:08 IST
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Live: End of over 13
IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live: Buttler remains the key for England as they inch closer to last five overs with five wickets left.
England: 94/5 (13 overs)
Jan 22, 2025 20:04 IST
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Live: WICKET!
IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live: Hardik Pandya strikes as he sends back Jacob Bethell and England lose half its side.
England: 83/5 (12 overs)
Jacob Bethell c Abhishek Sharma b Pandya 7
Jan 22, 2025 20:01 IST
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Live: FIFTY
IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live: England skipper Jos Buttler completes fifty off 34 balls - his 26th T20I half-century.
Jan 22, 2025 20:00 IST
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Live: End of over 11
IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live: Just six runs in this Ravi Bishnoi over as India conttinue to put pressure on England.
England: 80/4 (11 overs)
Jan 22, 2025 19:53 IST
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Live: End of over 10
IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live: Varun Chakravarthy keeps England in check as the innings reach the halfway mark. Buttler still standing which is a good sign.
England: 74/4 (10 overs)
Jan 22, 2025 19:47 IST
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Live: End of Over 9
IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live: Ravi Bishnoi into the attack now as India unleash full range of spinners
England: 69/4 (9 overs)
Jan 22, 2025 19:44 IST
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Live: WICKET!
IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live: Varun Chakravarthy strikesecond time in the over as he sends back Liam Livingstone for a duck. India on top as England lose four wickets
England: 65/4 (8 overs)
Liam Livingstone b Varun 0
Jan 22, 2025 19:41 IST
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Live: WICKET!
IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live: Varun Chakravarthy strike and sends back England vice-captain Harry Brook. Third wicket for England.
England: 65/3 (7.3 overs)
Harry Brook b Varun 17
-
Jan 22, 2025 19:38 IST
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Live: End of Over 7
IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live: Vice-captain Axar Patel comes into the attack and is taken for two sixes in the over, one each by Buttler and Brook. England on charge here as they cross 50-run mark.
England: 61/2 (7 overs)
Jan 22, 2025 19:34 IST
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Live: End of Over 6 (Powerplay Ends)
IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live: Spinner Varun Chakravarthy comes to bowl the last over of powerplay as India come out on top after the first six overs.
England: 45/2 (6 overs)
Jan 22, 2025 19:30 IST
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Live: End of Over 5
IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live: Arshdeep continues to impress as he completes his three overs for just 10 runs and takes two wickets as well. He's also three short of making it to 100 T20I wickets.
England: 38/2 (5 overs)
Jan 22, 2025 19:25 IST
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Live: End of Over 4
IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live: England skipper Buttler looks in great touch as he smacks Hardik Pandya for four fours in fourth over.
England: 35/2 (4 overs)
-
Jan 22, 2025 19:17 IST
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Live: WICKET!
IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live: Arshdeep strikes again as England lose second wicket. Rinku Singh takes a brilliant catch running behind.
England: 17/2 (3 overs)
Ben Duckett c Singh b Arshdeep Singh 4
Jan 22, 2025 19:13 IST
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Live: End of Over 2
IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live: Hardik Pandya shares the new ball with Arshdeep and goes for two boundaries in the over thansk to Buttler. Opener Ben Duckett yet to face a ball.
England: 12/1 (2 overs)
Jan 22, 2025 19:07 IST
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Live: End of Over 1
IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live: Excellant start for India as Arshdeep takes a wicket and gives early breakthrough.
England: 3/1 (1 overs)
Jan 22, 2025 19:04 IST
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Live: WICKET!
IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live: Arshdeep Singh strikes for India in the first over as England lose first wicket for no runs.
England: 0/1 (0.3 overs)
Phil Salt c †Samson b Arshdeep Singh 0
Jan 22, 2025 18:38 IST
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Live: Playing XI
IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live: Here's the playing XI for both teams
India Playing XI: Abhishek, Samson (wk), Tilak, Surya, Hardik, Reddy, Rinku, Axar, Bishnoi, Varun, Arshdeep
England Playing XI: Phil Salt (WK), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (C), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood
Jan 22, 2025 18:33 IST
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Live: Toss
IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live: India win the toss and elect to bowl first in Kolkata.
"Dew could be a little heavier later on," Surya says at the toss. "It's gonna be great competition between both sides. Selection a good headache, sticking to our strengths. Shami, Jurel, Washington and Harshit sitting out.
🚨 Toss News from the Eden Gardens 🚨#TeamIndia have elected to bowl against England in the T20I series opener.— BCCI (@BCCI) January 22, 2025
Follow The Match ▶️ https://t.co/4jwTIC5zzs#INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/s8VPSM3xfT
Jan 22, 2025 18:23 IST
IND vs ENG, 1st T20I: India vs England T20I stats
IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live: As the series gets underway in Kolkata, here are some of the stats in T20Is between two sides:
India vs England T20Is: Highest Totals Chased
Most Runs In One India vs England T20I Series
7 Highest Partnerships In India vs England T20Is
7 Highest Totals in India vs England T20Is
7 Batters With Most Sixes in India vs England T20Is
Most Wickets In India vs England T20I Series
Jan 22, 2025 18:06 IST
IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live: Match Prediction
IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live: India and England have squared off 24 times in the T20I format, with the hosts winning on 13 occasions while the visitors have won on 11 occasions. The most famous meeting between the sides came in September 2007, when Yuvraj Singh smashed Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over. India won the match by 18 runs, and since then, it has been a neck-and-neck contest.
Jan 22, 2025 18:05 IST
IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live: England playing XI
IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live: England have already announced their Playing XI for the opening contest of the T20I.
England Playing XI for 1st T20I vs India
Phil Salt (WK), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (C), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood
Jan 22, 2025 17:24 IST
IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live: When and where to watch?
IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live: When & where to watch India vs England live on laptop, TV Live Streaming
India will kick off their white-ball campaign in 2025 on Wednesday (Jan 22) as they take on England at the iconic Eden Gardens. The match will be the first of five T20I matches as India and England look to build momentum ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan and UAE. Ahead of the opening T20I between hosts India and England, here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, and more.