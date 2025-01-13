7 Batters With Most Sixes in India vs England T20Is

Eoin Morgan has hit 17 sixes in India vs England T20Is. He has played 16 T20Is against India with 347 runs at a strike rate of 141. His highest score against India is 71.
Rohit Sharma has hit 18 sixes in India vs England T20Is. He has played 16 T20Is against England with 467 runs at a strike rate of 140. His highest score against England is 100 not out.
Hardik Pandya has hit 18 sixes in India vs England T20Is. He has played 15 T20Is against England with 302 runs at a strike rate of 152. His highest score against England is 63.
Alex Hales has hit 17 sixes in India vs England T20Is. He has played 10 T20Is against India with 331 runs at a strike rate of 134. His highest score against India is 86 not out.
Virat Kohli has hit 19 sixes in India vs England T20Is. He has played 21 T20Is against England with 648 runs at a strike rate of 135. His highest score against England is 80 not out.
Jason Roy has hit 20 sixes in India vs England T20Is. He has played 15 T20Is against India with 356 runs at a strike rate of 132. His highest score against India is 67.
Jos Buttler has hit 21 sixes in India vs England T20Is. He has played 22 T20Is against India with 498 runs at a strike rate of 145. His highest score against India is 83 not out.
