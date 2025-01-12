Most Wickets In India vs England T20I Series

Pacer Archer has eight wickets in six T20Is in India vs England T20I series with at an average of 23.50 and an economy rate of 7.83. His best performance is 4/33.
Spinner Rashid has nine wickets in 13 T20Is in India vs England T20I series with at an average of 36.22 and an economy rate of 7.40. His best performance is 1/14.
Swing bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has nine wickets in 10 T20Is in India vs England T20I series with at an average of 25.44 and an economy rate of 6.80. His best performance is 3/15.
Pacer Bumrah has nine wickets in five T20Is in India vs England T20I series with at an average of 9.11 and an economy rate of 5.34. His best performance is 3/14.
All-rounder Pandya has 14 wickets in 15 T20Is in India vs England T20I series with at an average of 25.42 and an economy rate of 8.09. His best performance is 4/33.
Leggie Chahal has 16 wickets in 11 T20Is in India vs England T20I series with at an average of 21.12 and an economy rate of 8.04. His best performance is 6/25.
Death bowler Jordan has 24 wickets in 16 T20Is in India vs England T20I series with at an average of 23.79 and an economy rate of 9.28. His best performance is 4/27.
