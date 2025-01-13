7 Highest Totals in India vs England T20Is

England's 198/9 is the 7th highest total in the India vs England T20Is. England scored it in Bristol after Jason Roy top scored with 67 off 31 balls hitting four fours and seven sixes.
England's 200/6 is the 6th highest total in the India vs England T20Is. England scored it in Durban during the first T20 World Cup 2007. Vikram Solanki top scored with 43 off 31 balls hitting five fours and one six.
India's 201/3 is the 5th highest total in the India vs England T20Is. India scored it in Bristol while chasing 198/9 by England. Rohit Sharma top scored with 100 not out off 56 balls hitting 11 fours and five sixes.
India's 202/6 is the 4th highest total in the India vs England T20Is. India scored it in Bengaluru while batting first. Suresh Raina top scored with 63 off 45 balls hitting two fours and five sixes.
England's 215/7 is the 3rd highest total in the India vs England T20Is. England scored it in Nottingham while batting first. Dawid Malan top scored with 77 off 39 balls hitting six fours and five sixes.
India's 218/6 is the 2nd highest total in the India vs England T20Is. India scored it in Durban during the first T20 World Cup 2007. Virender Sehwag top scored with 68 off 52 balls while Yuvraj Singh smashed 58 off 16 balls including six sixes in an over off Stuart Broad.
India's 224/2 is the highest total in the India vs England T20Is. India scored it in Ahmedabad while batting first. Virat Kohli top scored with 80 not out off 52 balls hitting seven fours and two sixes.
