IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: India will kick off their white-ball campaign in 2025 on Wednesday (Jan 22) as they take on England at the iconic Eden Gardens. The match will be the first of five T20I matches as India and England look to build momentum ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan and UAE. Ahead of the opening T20I between hosts India and England, here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, and more.

Advertisment

When is the India vs England 1st T20I match?

The India vs England 1st T20I match will be played on Wednesday (Jan 22).

Which stadium will host the India vs England 1st T20I match?

Advertisment

The India vs England 1st T20I match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will the India vs England 1st T20I match start?

The India vs England 1st T20I match will start at 7:00 PM local time on Wednesday (Jan 22) with the toss taking place at 6:30 PM local time.

Advertisment

Where to watch the India vs England 1st T20I match on TV?

The India vs England 1st T20I match will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network in India.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli to play in Delhi's Ranji Trophy match vs Railways



Where to watch the India vs England 1st T20I Live Streaming online on OTT?

The India vs England 1st T20I match will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Nitish Reddy, Mohd Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harisht Rana, Dhruv Jurel, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakrabarthy and Washington Sundar.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood